Blue Cross RI reverses plan to start charging for COVID treatment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s largest health insurer announced Monday it is abandoning a plan to start charging its members out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment, less than a week after Target 12 revealed the new policy.

Michele Lederberg, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s interim president and CEO, said the insurer will instead continue to waive those costs for the duration of the state of emergency.

Blue Cross has made COVID-19 treatment cost-free for members since last April, meaning patients have not owed co-pays or deductibles. But last week the insurer confirmed it planned to resume charging out-of-pocket costs for treatment after March 31, citing the availability of vaccines.

Target 12’s report spurred an outcry from Rhode Island officials and residents, with many arguing vaccine supply is still too limited to warrant raising the cost of seeking treatment for COVID-19. (Blue Cross had always said testing and vaccinations would remain cost-free for members.)

Health Insurance Commissioner Patrick Tigue quickly said he and his new boss, Gov. Dan McKee, were reviewing options to address Blue Cross’s policy change. And a rival insurer, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, announced it had no plans to join Blue Cross in restoring cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment.

Lederberg said the reversal followed discussions with McKee, Tigue and Blue Cross members.

“At Blue Cross, we recognize that even with the availability of vaccines growing, many of our members are facing serious hardships and challenges due to the ongoing pandemic,” she said in a statement. “We appreciate our open dialogue with OHIC and specifically, Commissioner Patrick Tigue, and will continue our coordinated efforts to help Rhode Islanders.”

In a statement, Tigue said he was “pleased” with the decision.

“The company’s willingness to extend the waiver of out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment is the right decision for Rhode Islanders,” the commissioner said. “Governor McKee and I continue to urge all commercial health insurers operating in Rhode Island to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment for the duration of the state of emergency.”

