PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — While the city of Pawtucket believes it’s too late to renovate McCoy Stadium, Stefan Soloviev is calling on residents to show their support.

“Right now I’m told I can’t buy the land but the people of Rhode Island have to do some groundwork on a local level if they want this to happen,” the real estate billionaire told WPRO’s Tara Granaham Friday morning.

Soloviev first told The Providence Journal he wants to buy the park, fix it up, and host games with an actual baseball team.

But Pawtucket voters already approved the demolition of the ballpark in a $330 million bond that would put a new high school in its place.

Soloviev is the chair of the Soloviev Group, which has a hand in residential and commercial real estate, along with farming.

Forbes lists his net worth at $2.3 billion. His company biography describes him as the 26th largest landowner in the United States.

While he went to the University of Rhode Island, it was his son Quintin who has paid attention to the Pawtucket Red Sox since before the team moved to Worcester.

“I was kind of sad like everyone else was to hear about the plans with the stadium to go away and I wanted to document it one last time with my drone,” Quinitin said during that interview.

But a spokesperson for Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said buying the stadium now is “off the table” because the demolition vote is final.

Grace Voll with Grebien’s office tells 12 News Pawtucket leaders are open to talking about redevelopment opportunities in other parts of the city, but the billionaire said as of Friday morning, he still hadn’t received a phone call from the mayor.

“He must have been busy, I was busy,” Soloviev said. “We tried a couple of times to reach out, I have not spoken to him. His office reached out to me last night.”

Soloviev added that if he can make this happen, he doesn’t anticipate the new baseball team would be a AAA club like the PawSox, but he does think it would be profitable.

12 News reached out to Soloviev for an on camera interview numerous times but has not heard back.

