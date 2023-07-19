An overhead view of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, captured by Sky Drone 12.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Real estate mogul Stefan Soloviev is expected to make a return to McCoy Stadium, and this time he’ll meet with members of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien’s team.

Mayoral spokesperson Grace Voll confirmed that Thursday morning meeting, adding that Soloviev will speak with “members of the administration, such as DPW staff and our director of administration.” However, Voll said it’s unclear whether Grebien will be there.

Soloviev is the chair of the Soloviev Group, which has a hand in residential and commercial real estate, along with farming.

Forbes lists his net worth at $2.3 billion. His company biography describes him as the 26th largest landowner in the United States.

Earlier this month Soloviev said he wanted to buy McCoy Stadium, restore it and bring in a baseball team. (The Pawtucket Red Sox haven’t played at the stadium since 2019. The minor league baseball team, now named the Worcester Red Sox, moved to Polar Park back in 2021.)

That was initially met with resistance by Grebien’s office, which said it was too late to save McCoy, pointing to last year’s $330 million bond that was passed by voters in November 2022.

That money was to be allocated towards demolishing the stadium and putting a new high school in its place.

But as talks have continued between Grebien’s office and Soloviev, it appears the mayor is more open to considering the billionaire’s proposal.

“I think there’s a sincerity that they want to keep McCoy from a historic point, the question is can they,” Grebien told 12 News Monday. “If they can then, we have to have further discussions. But right now, it’s really trying to make sure they understand the impact.”

Grebien said he’s not abandoning the high school project, but said several factors would have to be considered if Soloviev was to buy McCoy, including where the new school would go if it was built elsewhere.

He said roughly $3 million has already been invested in the engineering specs and design of the high school.

But fixing McCoy itself will come with its own price tag.

A 2017 report from architecture firm Pendulum Studio II found that it would cost $68 million to renovate the stadium, but Grebien estimates it will now cost $100 million.

Soloviev, who graduated from the University of Rhode Island in the 1990s, is hoping support from Rhode Islanders will help put the project over the edge.

“The people of Rhode Island have to do some groundwork on a local level if they want this to happen,” he told WPRO’s Tara Granaham earlier this month.

The meeting at McCoy Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Kate Wilkinson (kwilkinson@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.