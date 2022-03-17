PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday will consider legislation that would dramatically expand the number of Rhode Island judges who could potentially sign off on a wiretap.

A wiretap lawfully allows police to listen in on phone and electronic conversations. Under current law only two of Rhode Island’s Superior Court justices are authorized to sign off on a wiretap, but the bill being considered would expand that number to 22.

The legislation (H 7701) would amend the state law that governs who decides if police have enough probable cause to allow “the interception of wire, electronic, or oral communications” in criminal investigations.

Right now, only two members of the superior court can do so: the presiding justice – currently Alice Gibney – and the senior associate justice “when the presiding justice shall disqualify himself or herself from entering the order.”

If passed, the bill would allow the presiding justice to designate any of the 22 associate justices of the Superior Court to review an application for a wiretap.

State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, an attorney, said she filed the legislation after a Superior Court judge dismissed critical wiretap evidence in a drug and firearms case against dozens of defendants, many from the Pagans Motorcycle Club.

In 2017, Gibney assigned Superior Court Judge Melanie Wilk Thunberg to review an application for a wiretap in the case because Gibney was on medical leave. The senior associate justice, Robert Krause, could not handle the matter due to a perceived conflict because he was presiding over the state’s Gun Court at the time, and the case might have come before him.

Defense lawyers in the case, including legendary attorney John F. Cicilline, successfully convinced Judge Netti Vogel that under the state’s wiretap law, the evidence gathered on the wiretaps was unlawful because it was not approved by either Gibney or Krause. It is now being reviewed by the state Supreme Court.

“It didn’t sit right with me,” McEntee told Target 12. “I just thought there was an easy fix to this, because there appears to be a discrepancy between the General Laws.”

McEntee said that another state law allows Gibney to assign any associate justice to handle administrative Superior Court operations if she can’t.

The case “was lost on a technicality, and that’s a shame,” McEntee said.

Mike DiLauro, the director of training and legislative liaison for the R.I. Public Defender’s Office, said he’s concerned anytime the government’s ability to invade someone’s privacy is expanded.

“Wiretapping, eavesdropping, bugging is all a big deal, and it’s really intrusive,” DiLauro said. “I think with the risk to personal privacy you get a higher level of scrutiny by [the presiding justice of] the Superior Court and there is a good reason for that.”

McEntee said she filed the bill on her own and was not asked by the judiciary to do so.

Through a spokesperson, Gibney said, “my experience is that the statute has worked as is.”

“However, if it is determined that the statute be re-defined then that is a function of the Legislature,” Gibney said.

In neighboring Massachusetts, state law allows any Superior Court judge “in the county where the interception is to occur” to review and deny or authorize a wiretap application.

Kristy dosReis, a spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Neronha, said his office is currently reviewing the legislation.