PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Attorneys for the lead contractor of the ongoing 6-10 Connector redevelopment project are trying to get a judge to toss out criminal charges filed against the company and one of its former employees.

Barletta Heavy Division Inc. and former employee Dennis Ferreira were each charged by the R.I. Attorney General’s office with two counts of illegal disposal of solid waste, one count of operating a solid waste management facility without a license, plus one misdemeanor charge of providing a false document to a public official.

Ferreira and an attorney on behalf of Barletta both pleaded not guilty to the charges at separate arraignments in February.

The charges stem from an investigation that concluded the company illegally transported more than 4,500 tons of contaminated stone and soil to the Providence construction site in July 2020.

In October, Ferreira’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the three felony charges against the defendant, arguing the state had failed to show probable cause that a crime had been committed.

“Defendant Ferreira further avers that the information and exhibits appended to the criminal information filed by the state do not in any way establish probable cause for the crimes charged,” attorney Kevin Bristow wrote in an Oct. 20 memorandum.

Just two days before Ferreira was due in court for a motion to dismiss hearing, the state filed its objection to Ferreira’s motion to dismiss.

“There is little dispute that the defendants disposed of more than three cubic yards of material at the 6/10 construction site,” Assistant Attorney General John Moreira wrote in a memorandum filed Nov. 27.

Moreira claims that evidence shows the defendants brought about 93 truckloads of ballast stone from a contaminated MBTA site to the 6/10 site.

“Ferreira essentially admitted to RIDOT at the time he was caught that he had changed the source of the ballast stone from a local quarry to old ballast stone from a MBTA site,” Moreira wrote.

The memorandum also says GPS records and RIDOT video footage show the defendants also brought 52 loads of soil from the Pawtucket-Central Falls Rail Station to the 6/10 construction site.

Moreira wrote in his filing that the material disposed of from the MBTA and Pawtucket sites was “regulated material that could only be disposed at a licensed facility.”

“Through some tortured logic, the defendants somehow claim that they lawfully reused it and did not ‘discard’ or deposit it,” Moreira wrote.

The prosecutor also argued that the 6/10 site was used as an illegal dumping ground for solid waste and “used equipment to process the solid waste by sifting it and mixing it with other material at the site.”

Though Ferreira’s attorney only sought to drop the three felony charges, the state’s memorandum still argued there was probable cause that Ferreira gave a false document to a public official, a misdemeanor.

In July 2020, Moreira stated that RIDOT requested environmental paperwork from Ferreira for the MBTA material, but that for more than 15 days before that, Ferreira and Barletta employees at the MBTA site “knew that the untested ballast stone had been leaving their MBTA site.”

Moreira argued that Ferreira had a project manager send an environmental report for a site different from the actual source of the untested stone.

“In short, knowing that the MBTA material had not been tested, the defendants sent the Mabbett Report to RIDOT as cover for untested materials that they imported to the 6/10 construction site,” the memo said.

A new motion to dismiss hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

While Ferreira and his former employer are co-defendants, Barletta alleges the state “cannot meet its burden of proving facts required to hold a company responsible an employee’s conduct.”

Ferreira was employed as a superintendent with Barletta in 2020.

“Ferreira determined where and how material would be used,” Moreira wrote. “Notably, at the time BHD excavated the contaminated soil from the Pawtucket site, Ferreira was the highest-ranking employee overseeing that work.”

While the company has tried to refer to Ferreira as a “rogue employee,” according to Moreira, he argues that “nothing could be further from the truth.”

“The evidence will show that several of BHD’s employees through the course of their duties had knowledge directly and circumstantially of BHD’s importation of materials from both the Pawtucket site and the MBTA site,” the memo said.

In a separate federal case last December, Ferreira pleaded guilty to three counts of making false statements concerning the federally funded highway project. He was sentenced to one year of probation, a $40,000 fine, and must perform 100 hours of community service.

That case was brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office because federal highway funds had been used in the project.

Barletta Heavy Division has since been ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and return $1 million to the federal government.