Attorney for former RI coach says naked ‘fat tests’ were not illegal

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An attorney representing the former high school boys basketball coach accused of inappropriately asking former students to strip naked for so-called “fat tests” is denying any unlawful conduct, arguing the tests were completely voluntary and done with parental consent.

Aaron Thomas, who started working for the North Kingstown School Department in 1990, resigned ahead of a planned termination earlier this year after multiple former athletes came forward to accuse him of having students completely undressed with him behind closed doors since shortly after he was hired. R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha is now investigating the allegations.

James MacDonald, who said he was retained last week to represent Thomas, did not dispute that the tests happened while the former students were naked. But he denied that anything illegal happened.

“The testing program was solely designed to help student-athletes improve their performance,” MacDonald said. “This was a completely voluntary activity and students could enter or leave the program at will. Parental consent forms were utilized. Aaron Thomas spent countless hours collecting and inputting the composition data to assist hundreds of student athletes in reaching their goals.”

“He has dedicated 32 years of his life to the North Kingstown School Department and adamantly denies any allegations of unlawful conduct,” he added.

MacDonald’s comments mark the first time Thomas has made any public statements since Target 12 first reported on his alleged inappropriate behavior.

As part of a months-long investigation, Target 12 has interviewed nearly two dozen former students, parents and town officials who said the naked skin-fold body tests had been going on since the mid-1990s until the late 2010s. At least two parents said they never signed parental consent forms approving that their children be naked alone with the coach behind closed doors.

Several students said the tests have since troubled them for years.

“After I grew up, I started asking some real questions about what happened,” one former player told Target 12. “Did I need to be naked?”

Among the parents who dispute they provided consent forms for naked fat tests is School Committee member Jennifer Lima, who discussed publicly this week her family’s experience with the fat tests. Her son, who Target 12 is not naming, played for Thomas in the 2000s and went through the testing.

The elected official said she wasn’t aware of the tests, or that her son was naked alone with the coach, until after an allegation was made to the School Department earlier this year.

“It’s entirely possible there was consent for fat testing in there,” she said, adding that parents of high school athletes sign a lot of consent forms and that it’s been more than a decade since her son played for Thomas. “But I’m certain that I would remember if the word ‘naked’ had been in there.”

