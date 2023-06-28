PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island man charged in the January 6th insurrection on the U.S. Capitol has struck a deal with federal prosecutors and is scheduled to be sentenced in the fall.

William Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, was charged in December with four federal counts including: entering a restricted building or ground, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds and parading, and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

In a plea agreement filed Tuesday at federal court in Washington, Cotton agreed to plead guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, with prosecutors dropping the other three counts.

Cotton faces up to six months in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 29, but the judge could spare him incarceration and place him on probation instead. He also faces a fine of up to $5,000.

Court documents from when he was charged show Cotton can be seen in surveillance, news, and social media pictures and videos entering the U.S. Capitol during the attack.

Three people from Rhode Island have been charged with taking part in the attack on the Capitol (all cases are being handled at U.S. District Court in Washington). In May, Bernard Joseph Sirr of North Kingstown was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of civil disorder.

Timothy Desjardins — the first Rhode Islander charged in connection with the attack — is currently behind bars at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a road rage incident and an unrelated armed standoff. He was given an 18-year sentence.

Desjardins was charged with six criminal counts related to Jan. 6 including “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.” Federal court documents allege Desjardins used a table leg to repeatedly hit law enforcement officers who were guarding the Capitol. His case is still pending.