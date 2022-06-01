PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another former North Kingstown high school student has filed a lawsuit against the local school district and its educators, alleging they failed to protect him from being subjected to a sham naked “fat test” program run by former coach Aaron Thomas.

The student, identified only as John Doe 23, filed the lawsuit with his parents this week in R.I. Superior Court. The family accuses several current and former administrators, educators and coaches of creating an environment that allowed Thomas, a longtime high school boys basketball coach, to recruit him into the naked fat-test program.

The program involved him stripping completely naked alone with the coach behind closed doors for a body-fat test, along with other activities, beginning in the fall 2017. Several other former students have made similar allegations against Thomas, who has not been charged criminally and has denied any wrongdoing.

“John Doe 23 was inappropriately touched by Thomas, who placed his hands within 2-4 inches of the boy’s genitals and used the pretext of pinching his skin to take a ‘measurement’ as he ‘explained’ why he needed to do this, all while having his hands there for an extended period of time,” Timothy Conlon, the attorney representing to former student, wrote in the complaint.

The student, who didn’t even play in Thomas’s basketball program, said the coach continued to “use his position with the school to press the student to submit to further examinations,” which the student said he either ignored or refused.

“His embarrassment and shame about the foregoing was such that he could not disclose these events to his parents or his siblings for years,” Conlon wrote.

The lawsuit marks the second time a former student has filed a complaint tied to the naked fat test scandal that has rocked the North Kingstown community ever since Target 12 first reported about its existence last fall. In April, a separate former student and his father filed a similarly worded lawsuit, and Conlon said he expects more will be coming. It’s unclear how many students were subjected to Thomas’s fat testing program, which dates back to the mid-1990s.

In addition to the civil lawsuits, R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha has launched a criminal investigation into Thomas. Rhode Island U.S. Attorney General Zachary Cunha is also investigating whether the school district violated any civil rights by failing to respond appropriately.

The scandal has also spurred a series of other external and internal investigations, along with resignations from high-ranking school administrators, including former Superintendent Phil Auger and assistant superintendent Denise Mancieri.

Last week, former North Kingstown athletic director Keith Kenyon resigned from his job at a Cape Cod middle school. He was named in both the previous and most recent lawsuits as a defendant.