Alleged rape involving Johnson and Wales students under investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Providence Police are investigating an alleged rape involving two Johnson and Wales students.

The sexual assault was reported Sunday, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin who did not release where the victim said it happened. The second student is the suspect, Lapatin said.

It is the second alleged sexual assault connected to a Providence college reported to police since Thursday but Lapatin said the two cases are not related.

A Rhode Island College (RIC) student went to campus police Thursday, alleging she was raped in a RIC dormitory, and police said the suspect in that case was also a student at the school.

Lapatin said the RIC case remains under investigation.

