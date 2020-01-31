All eyes on glitchy RI sports-betting app heading into Super Bowl weekend

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, patrons visit the sports betting area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. Gambling regulators and sports books in several U.S. states are preparing to allow gamblers to bet on XFL games once the league’s season begins in early February 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heading into the busiest sports betting weekend of the year, Rhode Island’s technology partner IGT continues to field thousands of calls from customers having trouble with the mobile sports-betting app: RI Sports Book.

Gamblers have complained about various glitches with the app, including log-in issues, problems finding their accounts and geo-locating problems ever since the app launched at the beginning of the NFL season last September.

And while thousands of people continue to call IGT with questions, there are some signs it may be improving. Calls to IGT’s customer support totaled about 3,100 last month compared to 5,300 in September.

“It’s an app that has had some issues, but we’re confident that we’re going to continue to make changes in it,” said IGT Chief Operating Officer Jay Gendron during a press conference Thursday. “We’re very pleased with the sports betting program in its entirety and the mobile app. The numbers are very good. The players are pleased with it.”

Sports betting overall has proven lucrative for the state since it first started in 2018, bringing in about $18 million in revenue during that time. The sports betting app, meanwhile, has brought in an average of $513,000 per month since it first launched last September.

But a review of nearly 180 comments about the app in the iOS App Store shows there’s plenty of frustration surrounding the app and the state could likely be missing out on bets.

Several users complained that the app “routinely crashes on Sunday,” which is when most NFL games were played this season. About two weeks ago, a user called it the “worst app of all time,” and as recently as Sunday a user complained about not being able to log in.

Among other top complaints: bank account issues, locked account and registration and transaction problems. Others claim they can’t bet because the app doesn’t believe they are in the state. (It is illegal to wager a bet in Rhode Island if physically outside of the state).

“These issues are generally resolved by walking the player through the necessary steps to ensure the settings on his/her device are enabled to allow for the geo-location,” R.I. Lottery spokesperson Paul Grimaldi wrote in an email. “Also, iOS devices require multiple location confirmations, which is a requirement of Apple. These additional requirements account for the success rate on an iOS device being 82%, compared to Desktop at 94% and Android at 91%.”

Target 12 tried using the app while at the WPRI 12 station in East Providence — near the Massachusetts boarder — and the app would not allow the transaction, saying “You must be in the State of Rhode Island to place a bet.”

The Super Bowl could be the app’s biggest test yet, as it wasn’t yet available last year when gamblers bet $6.5 million dollars on Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Las Angeles Rams.

The state had a horrible month last February, losing nearly $900,000 when the Patriots won and beat the spread.

When the gambler wins, the state loses.

