PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island fugitive who faked his own death and hid out in the United Kingdom for years is now sitting in a Utah jail awaiting to be transferred to another facility and ultimately arraigned.

Nicholas Alahverdian, 36, was taken into custody by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon, according to the agency’s website. Davis County sits north of Salt Lake City.

He will eventually be transferred to Utah County, which is south of Salt Lake, to be arraigned there, according to Stephanie Dinsmore, a spokesperson for the Davis County Sheriffs office.

Dinsmore said officers initially took custody of Alahverdian — who also goes by Nicholas Rossi — because the Davis County Sheriff’s Office has a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal detainees in that region.

A court spokesperson said the arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

Dinsmore said she expected Alahverdian to get transferred to Utah County in the coming days.

Authorities took the fugitive into custody in 2021, when he was in a Scottish hospital suffering from severe COVID symptoms. Alahverdian vehemently denied being the wanted man from Rhode Island, instead claiming he was Arthur Knight, an orphan from Ireland.

Over two years, Alahverdian exhausted every legal avenue available in the U.K., with the courts ultimately ruling he was in fact the wanted fugitive, and approved the United States’ request to return him to American soil.

Alahverdian was convicted of sexual assault in Ohio and is accused of raping a woman in Utah in 2008. DNA from the latter case was matched to Alahverdian in 2017. He is also wanted by the FBI for allegedly racking up $200,000 in debt by fraudulently taking out credit cards in the name of his then-foster father.

Authorities say Alahverdian faked his own death in 2020 and fled to Europe, where he lived under the assumed identity.

Ultimately it was tattoos on Alahverdian’s arms that gave him away. Authorities said the designs were an exact match to those from a Pawtucket Police booking photo of him during a previous arrest there.