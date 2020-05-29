AG’s office examining complaints about nursing homes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha said they have seen an increase in complaints about nursing homes in the state amid the pandemic, and staff in his office are looking into the claims.

Neronha said the primary goal is to make sure “the residents in nursing homes, assisted living centers, congregate settings are getting the kind of healthcare that they’re entitled to under the Medicaid statute and under state law.”

“I don’t mean to imply that this is a widespread problem that we necessarily confirmed,” Neronha said during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “But we’re getting a lot of complaints, so we really want to be responsible about this.”

Neronha said the complaints range from concerns about a lack of personal protective equipment, to homes not following isolation guidelines or improper cleaning.

He added it is too soon to say if any cases will lead to criminal or civil action.

“I want to make it plain that most, if not all, of nursing homes are really trying to get this right and doing a really good job,” Neronha said. “At the same time every complaint we get we take very seriously, we chart it, we follow it up.”

He added the Medicare fraud unit at the attorney general’s office is spearheading the probe. Kristy dos Reis, Neronha’s spokesperson, said anyone who has a concern about a nursing home that they want to raise with the attorney general’s office, should call (401) 274-4400, Ext. 6.

