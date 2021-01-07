AG to announce findings of investigation into officer-involved moped crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Attorney General Peter Neronha will announce the findings of a months-long investigation into an officer-involved moped crash in Providence that left a 24-year-old critically injured.

Neronha has scheduled a news conference to announce the findings in the case at 11:30 a.m.

The crash, which took place on Oct. 18, led to protests and a call for justice for Jhamal Gonsalves, who was critically injured and in a coma for two months following the crash. A family attorney said in December Gonsalves was showing some improvements but was still in a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey.

The investigation surrounding the crash has focused on whether Officer Kyle Endres, who was following Gonsalves in his police cruiser, actually struck Gonsalves’ moped with the cruiser. Endres had been following Gonsalves down Elmwood Avenue as a large group of moped, ATV and bike riders sped through the city.

Multiple videos that have surfaced so far show the cruiser closely following the moped before taking a right turn, after which the impact is heard and Gonsalves is thrown from the moped. But the videos released thus far have not clearly shown whether the cruiser struck the moped, or may have hit a street sign which then struck Gonsalves. The street sign was found on the ground at the scene.

Protests broke out the day after the crash, following the quick spread of cell phone video that depicted the events.

Police have also released several body camera videos of the crash, including one worn by Endres. Since the cameras are worn on the chest, Endres’ video shows more of his steering wheel and dashboard during the crash rather than the street, and doesn’t show if he hits the sign or the moped.

The body camera videos also showed officers dragging Gonsalves from the moped and administering Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug, after apparently mistaking the symptoms of his head injury for an overdose.

It’s not yet clear if the attorney general’s office has additional videos that helped determine the outcome of the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.