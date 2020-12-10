AG Neronha launches new Civil Rights Team to investigate hate crimes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – When 24-year-old Jhamal Gonsalves was seriously hurt riding his moped in an October incident involving a Providence police cruiser, an unknown but new team of lawyers from R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office was tasked with analyzing the case.

On Thursday, the attorney general formally announced the Civil Rights Team, which has been quietly working for weeks: scrutinizing police use of force cases, potential hate crimes and other incidents potentially fueled by animus toward minorities and other groups protected under the law.

“There’s a greater need right now,” Neronha said during a wide-ranging interview with Target 12. “There are going to be instances where we charge or don’t charge cases. People are not always going to be happy with those decisions, all I can do is try to get them right.”

“If you are applying the law and facts fairly, the public ought to have confidence in it as well,” he added.

Along with the team – which includes criminal prosecutors as well as the attorney general’s civil rights advocate – Neronha has asked police departments to appoint a civil rights liaison to flag potential cases to his office.

Full Interview with AG Neronha (story continues after video)

Misdemeanor cases, like simple assault or disorderly conduct, are normally handled by local police departments and never get to state prosecutors; the attorney general typically only handles felony cases, with the exception of misdemeanors charged by the R.I. State Police.

But Neronha said if those misdemeanors were motivated or partially motivated by discrimination, his prosecutors have the option of adding a hate crime sentencing enhancement, which tacks on stiffer penalties.

But prosecutors must decide to trigger the law by the first pretrial conference, which is relatively early in the timeline of a criminal case.

“I just want that to happen faster,” Neronha said. “I don’t want to be in a position where 24 hours or the morning of a pretrial conference the police department says, ‘Oh yeah, the pretrial conference is today, should we file?’ That’s way too late — it’s too late for us to do a good analysis.”

The executive director of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, Sid Wordell, said Neronha’s request “makes perfect sense,” because many departments don’t deal with such cases often.

“It’s not a heavy lift and it’s a good idea of having someone who is familiar with it,” Wordell said. “A large majority of agencies already have that officer identified because they have participated in the bias-based police training.”

The president of the Providence chapter of the NAACP, Jim Vincent, said the announcement sends a signal that the attorney general’s office is ready to deal with civil rights violations in a “much more intentional and meaningful way.”

“It tells the community that at least the attorney general is thinking about these issues in a very direct and attentive way,” Vincent, who also sits on the attorney general’s advisory committee, told Target 12. “Rhode Island has its incidents of hate like anywhere else and we need to deal with it.”

On the Gonsalves case, Neronha said his team is close to releasing a decision on whether to issue any charges or file other violations against the police officer involved in the pursuit. He hoped to have a decision before the holidays, but after one of his family members tested positive for the coronavirus, the attorney general has had to quarantine, which has slowed the review. (Neronha has since tested negative for COVID-19.)

The Civil Rights Team is made of up of the attorney general’s Civil Rights Advocate Keith Hoffman, Chief of the Civil Rights Prosecution Unit Dan Guglielmo, Special Assistant Attorney General Robert Johnson, and Special Assistant Attorney General Michael McCabe.

“The public should know they have a place to go with their concerns,” Neronha said in a news release announcing the team. “If you have allegations concerning civil rights matters, we want to hear from you. We want to know about them. And if there is action to be taken, we will take it.”