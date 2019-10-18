AG Neronha expected to announce charges over 2016 Mattiello campaign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and State Police Col. James Manni are expected to announce criminal charges Friday stemming from House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s 2016 re-election campaign.

The pair have scheduled a news conference at 12:45 p.m. at the attorney general’s office in Providence to provide an update “involving alleged violations of campaign finance law.” Word had already been spreading in political circles earlier Friday that an announcement was coming.

The involves involves alleged campaign finance violations in 2016 when Mattiello narrowly won re-election by just 85 votes after his campaign coordinated a supportive mailer from his one-time Republican rival Shawna Lawton.

The R.I. Board of Elections launched its own investigation after Republicans filed a complaint, revealing the mailer was reported as an independent expenditure rather than an in-kind contribution, which under state law cannot be coordinated with a campaign.

The board’s investigation did not find Mattiello himself directly coordinated with Lawton, but text messages showed Mattiello operatives Jeff Britt and Matt Jerzyk helped execute the effort with Lawton’s campaign.

The board referred Britt to the attorney general for possible charges in September 2018. Target 12 first reported last week that Neronha’s office was bringing witnesses before a grand jury to testify about the mailer.

Britt’s attorney, former U.S. Attorney Bob Corrente, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

State Rep. Moira Walsh, a Providence Democrat whom Mattiello tried to oust last year, called on the speaker to resign.

Victor Pichette, one of two Mattiello-connected donors who wrote $1,000 checks to fund the Lawton mailer, confirmed he testified before the grand jury last week after receiving a subpoena a few months ago.

The Rhode Island Republican Party’s chair last week slammed Mattiello, saying she hoped the grand jury investigation “ends the cover-up.” Mattiello, who was fighting for his political life in 2016, beat Republican opponent Steve Frias on mail ballots.

Mattiello’s campaign spokesperson, Patti Doyle, said last week the campaign had no involvement or knowledge of the grand jury investigation until it was reported publicly.