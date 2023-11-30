PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Attorney General Peter Neronha has responded to a Superior Court judge’s order linked to a series of social media posts, arguing the demand for him to appear before the court would violate his First Amendment rights.

In a motion filed Friday in Providence Superior Court, Miriam Wiezenbaum – the chief of the attorney general’s civil division – sought to vacate Judge Daniel Procaccini’s order. She made three arguments as to why the judge should have a change of heart.

The unusual clash erupted earlier this month after a post Neronha made on his personal account on X (formerly Twitter) that took aim at so-called bench trials, where a defendant’s case is decided by a single judge rather than a jury.

Though Neronha did not name the judge directly in his posts, Procaccini often presides over jury-waived trials and apparently took umbrage at the post. After rendering a decision in favor of a criminal defendant on Nov. 10, Procaccini ended the hearing by ordering Neronha to appear in court on Dec. 5. (That hearing has since been postponed to Dec. 8.)

In the new motion, Weizenbaum argued that ordering the attorney general to appear ostensibly in order to explain his social media comments infringes on the attorney general’s right as a public official to comment “on matters of public policy.”

“In sum, both social media posts were squarely within the attorney general’s constitutional responsibility to keep the public apprised of matters of public concern and provide no basis on which the court should intrude into the attorney general’s exercise of his broad discretion and autonomy as an independent constitutional officer,” Weizenbaum wrote.

She also said the court’s order is a violation of basic First Amendment principles. The motion said the attorney general would welcome “the opportunity to exchange views on this important issue,” but that the scheduled Superior Court hearing “is not the appropriate forum for discussing this important public policy issue.”

Finally, the motion asks Procaccini to drop the order because it is “vague” and violates Neronha’s due process rights, and “left the attorney guessing as to what incident raised the ire of the court.”

“It fails to notify the attorney general of the authority by which the court commands his presence and the nature, scope, and purpose of the scheduled hearing,” Weizenbaum wrote. “As such, the attorney general’s ability to prepare for and respond to any allegations pertaining to his public statements that may be raised at the hearing is materially impaired.”

The motion contained images from the two posts that Neronha made and which are widely assumed to be the reason Procaccini ordered him to appear. (Through a spokesperson, the judge has declined to comment.) The motion also included data on jury-waived trials which the office culled from its own records over the last decade.

In a footnote in the motion, Weizenbaum wrote that a majority of all bench trials were presided over by just two judges, with the rest – 44% – split among 24 other judges.

“These statistics amplify the attorney general’s concerns about the diminution of the right to a jury trial in criminal cases,” the footnote stated.

The motion did not give the names of the two judges who handled the lion’s share of jury-waived criminal trials.

“Even if the attorney general’s comments were assumed to be a criticism of any individual judge (which they plainly were not), the attorney general’s comments on matters of public policy are constitutionally protected,” the motion said.

In Rhode Island, a defendant can request that their criminal trial is decided by a single judge and not by a jury of their peers, and the court can grant that request. Neronha said in his social media posts — and again in the motion — that he plans to file legislation that would seek to change that, giving the state a say in whether or not a jury should be used.

In an interview with The Public’s Radio this week, Neronha said he does not want “to make this about Judge Procaccini and me.”

“It’s not that those judges are doing anything wrong. It’s not that those judges don’t have integrity. They do,” he said.

“But I believe that for victims and the public, if nothing else, the appearance of a level playing field in terms of consent to a jury-waived trial ought to be that the state consents as well,” he said. “And that’s true in 31 other states and in the federal system.”

As of midday Thursday, Procaccini had not yet decided on the attorney general’s motion to vacate.

In the meantime, Procaccini did grant a request to push back the hearing originally scheduled for Dec. 5 by three days. A spokesperson said Neronha will be in Washington early next week for an annual meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General.