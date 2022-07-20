PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Not illegal, but improper.

That’s the message R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha emphasized when he released a report Wednesday clearing Gov. Dan McKee’s former chief of staff, Tony Silva, of breaking any bribery or extortion laws in 2021 when Silva lobbied for the development of controversial wetlands owned by his family.

The 22-page report was accompanied by transcripts, emails and R.I. State Police investigative files, showing Neronha’s team interviewed 19 people to conclude that Silva’s attempt to exert influence over the land deal failed to rise to the level of criminality, saying “Rhode Island’s bribery and extortion laws require more.”

But the attorney general still took aim at Silva and his actions, saying the former top aide exercised “very poor judgment in involving himself in a personal matter before a state regulatory agency while serving as a high-ranking state official, whether he had official authority over that state agency or not.”

“When high-ranking public officials like Mr. Silva, who by virtue of their public office have a voice or footprint that everyday Rhode Islanders do not, seek to capitalize on their insider access, Rhode Islanders lose,” Neronha wrote in a summary of his report. “They lose because the regulatory playing field is no longer even. They lose because the professionalism of a government agency is threatened. They lose because public confidence in government is undermined.”

Neronha’s findings come nearly one year after McKee asked the attorney general and R.I. State Police to investigate the controversy, which became a distraction for the McKee administration during his first six months in office. Silva, who had served as McKee’s chief of staff since his days as lieutenant governor in 2015, stepped down last August shortly after the investigation began.

McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi lauded the findings, saying the outcome should give Rhode Islanders “full confidence in how both the governor and the Department of Environmental Management conduct state business.”

“Today, the attorney general confirmed what Governor McKee has said from the beginning – the governor had no involvement in this matter and no laws were broken,” Palagi said in a statement. “Additionally, the report confirms that the Department of Environmental Management followed their normal procedures and did their job properly.”

The controversy surrounded wetlands property owned by the Silva family at 45 Canning St. in Cumberland, a town where Silva formerly served as police chief and McKee as mayor. The Silva family had been trying to get regulatory permission from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management to build a home on the land since 2017. But the idea was met with fierce pushback from neighbors, who feared development of the property that’s 93% wetlands would exacerbate flooding issues in the area.

Silva repeatedly said he gave up all financial interest in the property – that was owned by his son – but the investigation shows he “frequently contacted” both DEM and the Cumberland officials, “in an attempt to advance the DEM regulatory approval process.”

In an interview with State Police, DEM Director Terry Gray said Silva had been contacted him “a lot” and he wanted to avoid those conversations.

“I was getting sick of getting the calls from Tony, all right,” Gray told investigators. “That’s the God’s honest truth. I wanted out of it. I mean it’s one thing if somebody calls you and asks the status, you give them the status and then they move on. It’s another thing if they call you again and again, want to know the status, want to get advice. Eventually, it’s like, look, this isn’t my job.”

State Police said they interviewed McKee and former DEM Director Janet Coit as part of the investigation, and “both denied any knowledge of or involvement in Mr. Silva’s efforts to obtain a wetlands alteration permit for the 45 Canning Street Property.”

Silva also lobbied town officials directly over multiple months, calling on the town to reverse its opposition to the family’s permit application with the DEM.

In a text message dated March 31, 2021 – about one month after McKee took over the state’s top job, elevating Silva to the governor’s chief of staff – Silva reached out and asked for a meeting with Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter. The mayor later said the Canning Street property and the town’s objection were the subject of that meeting.

“If not entirely about Canning Street and the town’s objection, it was the point of the conversation and dominated the conversation,” Mutter told Target 12 last August.

In an interview later with State Police, Mutter told investigators he was uncomfortable with the meeting because he didn’t think it was appropriately.

“I’m on the public dime, he’s on the public dime, we’re not talking about anything here but a personal interest,” Mutter said, according to the report. Investigators noted that Mutter was “concerned about the impact of saying no to the governor’s chief of staff.”

The controversy eventually led the Silva family to announce they would give up on trying to develop the land and donate the property to the town instead. The Cumberland Town Assessor’s office shows the town became owner in October 2021.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

Tolly Taylor and Jacqueline Gomersall contributed to this article