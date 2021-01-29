CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
AG: Findings from review of vaccine rollout expected within a month

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said he will issue a public report from his review of the vaccine rollout in Rhode Island and expects to have it done within a month.

Neronha said the scope of the inquiry and why his review does not necessarily mean it will be a criminal investigation.

“I think whenever I am involved in anything, people go to criminal, because that’s 80% of what we do,” Neronha told Target 12 Investigator Tim White on this week’s episode of Newsmakers. “But we have a lot of other roles in our civil division as healthcare advocate.”

In the video above, Neronha breaks down what facets of the rollout they’re examining and where the review could be heading.

