PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha is suing Smart Green Solar LLC and its chief executive, alleging the solar company took advantage of customers including a legally blind man in Warwick.

The attorney general filed the lawsuit Wednesday, accusing the company and its CEO Jasjit Gotra of engaging in a pattern of unfair and deceptive trade practices targeting Rhode Island solar panel customers.

“The conduct alleged in the Complaint is deeply concerning,” Neronha said in a statement. “As alleged, the defendants deceived and took financial advantage of Rhode Islanders who were looking to do the right thing and ‘go green,’ leaving them with significantly less than they bargained for.”

Gotra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neronha accused Smart Green of misleading customers into believing they would receive a federal Residential Clean Energy Tax Credit worth up to 30% of the purchase price on solar panel systems, describing it as an “I-owe-you” from the feds. In reality, however, many didn’t qualify for the tax credit — or wouldn’t receive it in full.

At the same time, the company worked with third-party lenders to lock customers into loans carrying payments that would balloon by 133% if customers failed to pay 30% of the loan within a year and a half.

Neronha lambasted the business for its practices, but also took aim at the state for a lack of regulation over the solar-energy industry, which he said could hurt Rhode Island long-term.

“This type of behavior disincentives and fosters distrust among those who wish to do their part to mitigate climate change, potentially setting us further behind Rhode Island’s climate goals,” Neronha said. “I am also greatly concerned about the largely unregulated solar sales industry, as well as the state’s overall lack of strategic thinking regarding implementation of clean energy programs.”

In one example, Neronha’s office detailed a legally blind customer in Warwick, who said the company promised to install 33 solar panels on his roof for about $73,000, guaranteeing he would receive about $22,000 from the government as part the tax credit.

The man “told the salesperson that he was blind and was relying on him to accurately describe the contract,” Neronha alleged in the lawsuit.

After his system was installed in March 2023, the man said he learned from his accountant that they wouldn’t receive the $22,000, but rather a $1,700 tax credit each year for the next ten years, according to the lawsuit.

He also learned Smart Green only installed 21 solar panels instead of 33 and didn’t notify him or his wife, “nor refund them the difference,” according to the lawsuit.

“Plainly, there is a leadership void that needs to be remedied, and with dispatch,” Neronha said, continuing his critique of the state’s regulatory oversight.

“In any event, and in the meantime, this office will continue to use the much strengthened consumer protection law we fought for to protect Rhode Island consumers and go after businesses that don’t play by the rules,” he added.

Editor’s note: Smart Green Solar is a WPRI 12 sponsor.