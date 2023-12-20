PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island has relaunched the bidding process for its massive Medicaid managed care contract, which has ballooned in value to an estimated $15.5 billion over five years.

The process – which involves the state soliciting bids from insurers through a “request for proposals” system – is beginning again a year and a half after the state canceled its first attempt, which they said was necessary because the federal government tweaked its rules.

But the initial process was also riddled with unforced errors by insurance giants Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Tufts Health Plan. If not canceled, they could have been disqualified from getting a share of the highly lucrative contract known as the state’s “Medicaid Managed Care Organizations.”

In a statement, Gov. Dan McKee said the new bidding process “will strengthen the services that our state’s Medicaid members receive and ensure increased oversight and transparency of awarded vendors to deliver value for Rhode Island taxpayers through a performance-based contract.”

The state is seeking companies to provide health insurance to roughly 320,000 of Rhode Island’s Medicaid recipients each year, a massive undertaking considering more than a third of the state’s population is covered by the publicly funded program.

Because the first bidding round was canceled, the state has extended its current Medicaid managed care contract with vendors – including Blue Cross and Tufts – until June 2025; the new five-year contract would begin July 2025 with an option to renew for another five years.

State officials declined to put a price tag on the new five-year contract, saying the annual costs depend on a myriad factors — such as enrollment and rates — that can change each year through the state’s Caseload Estimating Conference.

But the first year of the contract will cost taxpayers an estimated $3.1 billion, mostly in federal funds, meaning if annual expenses stayed consistent it would be about $15.5 billion over five years — making it one of the state’s largest contracts.

To put that figure into perspective, the state’s entire operating budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 is $14 billion.

“The money invested in Rhode Island’s Managed Care Organizations is significant, and we regularly hear from stakeholders about the need for more transparency about how this funding supports Rhode Island Medicaid members,” R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services secretary Richard Charest said in a statement.

“Our team spent several months building a new Managed Care contract that reduces duplication and fragmentation and increases accountability and transparency of contracted MCOs,” he added.

Despite there being so much money on the line, however, the first round of bidding was sloppy. Tufts Health Plan representatives submitted their bid two minutes late, blaming their tardiness on bad weather and snarled traffic.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island submitted its bid on time, but state officials later discovered the company submitted a blank CD and no paper copy, raising questions about whether Rhode Island’s largest insurance company would have been disqualified. Just days after Target 12 first inquired about the blank CD, state officials announced they were canceling the bid entirely and pointed to the changes in federal regulations.

The missteps also raised criticism about the state’s antiquated procurement process, which requires companies to submit hard-copy proposals in-person.

Starting the process anew re-opens the door for all companies to resubmit bids and it’s now potentially for a lot more money. In 2022, state officials provided estimates showing the initial five-year contract would have been worth about $7 billion — less than half of the current estimate.

Health and Human Services spokesperson Kerri White said the sharp increase in cost stems from those changes made by the federal government, including the ending of a program aimed at providing better care for recipients who qualify for both Medicaid and Medicare – about 12,000 people in Rhode Island.

“We are committed to improving services for the Rhode Islanders who rely on Medicaid to manage their health care needs,” Rhode Island Medicaid director Kristin Sousa said in a statement. “Many of the improvements made to this contract will positively impact our members’ care, bring greater parity between medical and behavioral health care, reduce unnecessary prior authorizations, and focus on health equity.”

