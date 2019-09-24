After a 7-year struggle, VA finally acknowledges local veteran served in Vietnam

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Conrad Dupre had all but given up proving he flew dozens of missions during the Vietnam War but now, a chance discovery of a document has changed that.

The retired 81-year-old master sergeant who served in the military for 31 years, has vivid memories of taking to the sky almost every other night, dropping flares from a C-123 to provide light for the battles on the ground.

“There were two of us who sat on the edge of [a door in the rear of the plane] with the full flares between our legs,” Dupre recalled. “They told us if we got a direct hit in the flare box the airplane would melt in about a minute.”

About seven years ago, a Providence Veterans Affairs caseworker told Dupre his heart condition qualified him for a benefit tied to exposure to the defoliant Agent Orange.

“We saw it a lot,” Dupre said. “We didn’t think anything of it at the time.”

Dupre applied but was told in a form letter: “The evidence does not show the location of your military service.”

“I can’t say I was angry,” Dupre said. “I was more hurt being called a liar. Trying to get something for nothing.”

Target 12’s 2012 report on Dupre’s struggle showed the front door of the hotel room he rents proudly decorated with ribbons and mementos he said were connected to his service. But after the reason his benefit was denied got around, several negative social media posts prompted him to clear the red, white and blue off his door.

“That’s why I took everything down,” Dupre said. “Everyone asked, ‘where did you get all those ribbons? You don’t deserve those ribbons. You weren’t there.'”

The break came this year when the office handling Dupre’s case changed locations.

During the move, an otherwise unimportant letter about Dupre qualifying for combat pay was discovered in his file, indicating he had done exactly what he claimed he did.

“I have no hard feelings,” Dupre said. “I’m not going to say exactly what I said. Holy Mackerel! After years of fighting? I had a lot of support over these past seven years saying, ‘don’t give up. Don’t give up.'”

Dupre expects to receive his first monthly benefit check in October, and at a later date, the VA will be sending him a larger check compiled of 60 percent of the benefits he claimed he should’ve started receiving about seven years ago.

“I’m just happy I’m not considered a liar anymore,” Dupre said.

