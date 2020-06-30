Accused conman released even after jumping bail again

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite a long record with dozens of bail and probation violations including one that preceded an out-of-state embezzlement arrest, accused conman Marcus Crook was not detained after again leaving the state without permission.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) was on Crook’s trail in the most recent case, when a local agent alerted state police that Crook was arriving at T.F. Green from Florida on March 15.

After appearing in court late last month as a bail violator for the unauthorized trip, records show the warrant on Crook was canceled and he was released on personal recognizance by a district court judge.

Crook is currently charged with nearly 20 felonies ranging from forgery and counterfeiting in Providence to embezzlement in East Providence and bank fraud in Pawtucket. He pleaded not guilty last summer to the charges.

Around the same time, Crook entered no contest pleas to check fraud misdemeanors in Lincoln and Woonsocket.

Crook was not shy about talking on camera in February 2018 after he implicated attorney Robert McNelis in a check fraud scheme. (The charges against McNelis were dismissed about eight months later.)

By the summer of 2018, probation requirements and open warrants did not stop Crook from moving to Chiefland, Florida, where he would be arrested and jailed for about a year for embezzling nearly $40,000 from a car dealership.

Chiefland investigators told Target 12 Crook used someone else’s identity to convince the dealership to hire him as its general manager, but within weeks he was accused of pocketing cash payments for used cars and covering his tracks with fake check numbers on the receipts.

Those details were a raw reminder for Christine Miller — an alleged victim in Pawtucket, who told police she paid Crook a deposit for a car she never received and sold him a motorcycle for a check that would later bounce.

The motorcycle was recovered, although slightly damaged, but Miller is out about $1,500.

“My heart sank,” Miller said. “I’m with my daughter and I said, ‘Oh my God, we got conned.’ So I said, ‘I need to call the police.'”

Crook’s attorney has yet to respond to requests for comment. Earlier this year, Crook called Target 12 and said he did not commit any of the crimes.

He is due back in court on Friday.

