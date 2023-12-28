PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Newly released federal data shows more than 1,800 people in Rhode Island were experiencing homelessness in early 2023, an increase of more than 70% since the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this month released its annual homeless assessment report, which offers an analysis of the homelessness crisis happening in communities across the country.

In Rhode Island, the report shows the problem has rapidly worsened since 2019, when just 1,000 people were experiencing homelessness — about 800 fewer people than counted this year.

“Housing prices are at an all-time high, but also our housing supply in Rhode Island is particularly short,” Juan Espinoza of the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness told Target 12. “There is not a lot of construction being built and all that creates a perfect storm.”

The federal data — which is collected in January but not reported nationally until December — shows homelessness is growing across most demographics and becoming especially bad among people who are considered “unsheltered.”

The subgroup — comprising people who live in places not meant for human habitation, such as cars, parks, sidewalks and abandoned buildings — has increased more than sixfold, from 51 people in 2018 to 334 people this year.

About 1,200 individuals were living in emergency shelters, the survey showed, and an additional 187 were in transitional housing but lacked a permanent residence. Espinoza said a big issue is the state’s lack of affordable housing units.

“What we are seeing is Rhode Islanders who are leaving shelters aren’t going into an affordable housing unit,” he said. “We don’t know necessarily where they are going, but in some cases they are going back out onto the street.”

Rhode Island isn’t alone in struggling with the issue, however, and it compares relatively well with neighboring states.

A Target 12 analysis of New England homelessness data and U.S. Census population estimates shows there were about 16 people homeless per every 10,000 residents in Rhode Island.

Only Connecticut ranked better, reporting eight people homeless per every 10,000 residents. Massachusetts had about 27 per 10,000 residents, and Vermont ranked worst at 51 people per 10,000 residents. The nationwide rate was about 20 people per 10,000 residents.

The annual report is a key source of information that helps inform nonprofits, advocacy efforts and state policy surrounding homelessness. But because the survey is taken as a snapshot in time, the numbers doesn’t offer a complete window into the homelessness problem in Rhode Island.

For example, Crossroads Rhode Island — which provides homelessness services — estimates about 4,000 people experience homelessness throughout the year. And the lag in annual reporting makes it difficult to know to what degree recent state efforts to address homelessness have moved the needle.

Gov. Dan McKee’s administration in October announced a winter strategy to address homelessness, including a 30% increase in shelter beds compared to last January. But the state has struggled to predict whether that will be enough. Homelessness grew about 15% between 2022 and 2023, but it’s up 71% since the pandemic started.

“Thirty percent is a good start, but I do think we need to do more,” Espinoza said. “But I also think on the other end of the spectrum we do need to create more affordable housing.”

In November, Rhode Island announced it was making $90 million available for 13 programs aimed at bolstering affordable housing that state officials insist will help support people experiencing homelessness.

But the funding must go through the state’s sometimes lengthy bidding process, making it tough to know when the money might trickle down and make any notable affect on homelessness.

The federal government and local advocacy groups are expected to take the next point-in-time survey of people experiencing homelessness in January.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Sarah Guernelli (sguernelli@wpri.com) is the consumer investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.