Target 12 on WPRI.com

Once a rising star in state politics, Ascencao arraigned for embezzlement

Target 12

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Bristol Democrat who won an election for state representative in 2018, but stepped down before he was sworn in, appeared in court on an embezzlement charge.

Laufton Ascencao, 26, was arraigned in Providence District Court Thursday morning and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

Ascencao, who now resides in Maine, was charged with one count of embezzlement for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the Sierra Club and putting the money toward his own campaign.

These allegations first came to light in the Fall of 2018, shortly after voters in Bristol and Warren elected Ascencao to a House District 68 seat.

The Democrat resigned from his General Assembly position before he was sworn-in.

According to Rhode Island State Police, in 2018, the Board of Elections prompted an investigation into the campaign finance activity of Laufton, who was treasurer of the Rhode Island Chapter of the Sierra Club at the time.

Police allege Laufton wrote 15 checks from the Sierra Club checking account to his political campaign account.

The 15 checks totaled $16,379.70.

Ascencao is due back in court December 6 for a pre-arraignment conference.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams