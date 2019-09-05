Once a rising star in state politics, Ascencao arraigned for embezzlement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Bristol Democrat who won an election for state representative in 2018, but stepped down before he was sworn in, appeared in court on an embezzlement charge.

Laufton Ascencao, 26, was arraigned in Providence District Court Thursday morning and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

Ascencao, who now resides in Maine, was charged with one count of embezzlement for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the Sierra Club and putting the money toward his own campaign.

These allegations first came to light in the Fall of 2018, shortly after voters in Bristol and Warren elected Ascencao to a House District 68 seat.

The Democrat resigned from his General Assembly position before he was sworn-in.

According to Rhode Island State Police, in 2018, the Board of Elections prompted an investigation into the campaign finance activity of Laufton, who was treasurer of the Rhode Island Chapter of the Sierra Club at the time.

Police allege Laufton wrote 15 checks from the Sierra Club checking account to his political campaign account.

The 15 checks totaled $16,379.70.

Ascencao is due back in court December 6 for a pre-arraignment conference.