3 Cranston firefighters test positive for COVID-19, 30 in quarantine

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Three Cranston firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 and 30 others are now in quarantine due to their contact with the infected individuals.

Cranston Fire Chief Stephen MacIntosh said everyone in the department was recently tested as part of the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) protocol to check all first responders, but he said none of the three who tested positive displayed any symptoms before or after the results.

“They all asked, ‘How can it be?'” MacIntosh said. “They didn’t even have a sniffle.”

Two of the positives came back on Saturday and the third, this morning, MacIntosh said. The results prompted contact tracing within the department.

“We had to go to the last station they worked before the test,” MacIntosh said. “We had to go back a couple of shifts and put all those guys on quarantine.”

The 30 in quarantine, and three confirmed cases add up to about 15 percent of the department of just under 200. The city has six fire stations and is required to have 41 firefighters on duty at all times.

MacIntosh said at this point the department roster is large enough to cover the 33 open shifts with overtime to meet minimum manning requirements.

The individuals in quarantine will be allowed to return to duty if their respective COVID-19 tests come back negative, according to MacIntosh.

More positive tests would result in additional contact tracing and more firefighters in quarantine.

“More test results are several days out, so we’re in a holding pattern right now,” MacIntosh said. “We’re still waiting for results for several firefighters.”

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.

Tim White contributed to this report.

