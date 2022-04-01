WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A judge has temporarily blocked the $3.8 billion sale of National Grid’s Rhode Island electric and gas operations, opening the door for Attorney General Peter Neronha to make his case for why the deal might not be in the best interest of ratepayers.

Superior Court Judge Brian Stern made the decision Friday, effectively granting a stay filed by Neronha last month. The decision means Stern will consider arguments from Neronha and the businesses involved about whether state regulators appropriately applied the law when considering the merits of the deal.

“This court recognizes the importance of the underlying transaction in this matter and the impact the transaction will have on Rhode Island as a whole,” Stern wrote in his decision.

Neronha’s legal challenge has stalled a yearlong effort by Pennsylvania-based PPL Corp. to purchase Narragansett Electric Co. from National Grid PLC. The transaction — worth about $3.8 billion — would be one of the largest business deals in Rhode Island history, and result in 780,000 Rhode Island customers moving over to PPL.

“We are grateful for the issuance of the stay, and look forward to litigating this matter on the merits,” Neronha spokesperson Kristy dosReis said in a statement.

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse said the company was disappointed by Stern’s decision, but they remain confident that the initial regulatory decision to approve the deal will be upheld.

“National Grid and PPL have proven this transaction will not diminish the quality of service Rhode Islanders expect and deserve, and it is consistent with the public interest,” Kresse said.

PPL spokesperson Ryan Hill said the company is looking forward to a timely resolution of the appeal, and the company is ready to promptly close with National Grid as soon as possible.

“And as we’ve said all along, we’re ready and eager to work with the talented team at Narragansett Electric to drive significant value for Rhode Islanders, to strengthen grid resilience and to deliver a clean-energy-enabling network that supports the state’s decarbonization goals,” Hill added.

The attorney general has argued the R.I. Division of Public Utilities failed to properly consider all the applicable laws related to the underlying transaction when it approved the deal in February, and he scrambled to file the stay along with an appeal in Superior Court.

Neronha’s office and attorneys for the energy companies argued for and against the stay on March 2. But before Stern could render his decision, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court granted a similar request made there by Attorney General Maura Healey.

However, Healey announced earlier this week she had lifted her stay after successfully negotiating a settlement with National Grid. She estimates the concessions from National Grid in that agreement will save Massachusetts ratepayers about $30 million.

Healey’s announcement restarted the legal challenge in Rhode Island.

In granting the stay, Stern has not made any broader determination about whether to approve the underlying appeal. But he did highlight that the regulator who considered the deal likely made a mistake when interpreting one law, “supporting a finding that Petitioner has a reasonable likelihood to succeed on the merits of Petitioner’s appeal.”

Stern has asked Neronha’s office and the companies to make oral arguments at 10 a.m. on April 12.