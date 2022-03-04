PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The pending $3.8 billion sale of National Grid’s electricity and gas operations in Rhode Island will be delayed until at least May after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court stepped in and halted the transaction.

The high court in Massachusetts on Thursday ordered a stay in the deal, which Rhode Island regulators approved last week. Pennsylvania-based PPL Corp. has been trying to purchase Narragansett Electric Co. from National Grid in Rhode Island for more than a year, which would result in the out-of-state energy company taking control of nearly all local electricity and gas operations.

But advocacy groups in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including attorneys general Maura Healey and Peter Neronha, filed stays to halt the deal out of concerns it could result in higher costs for ratepayers. R.I. Superior Court Judge Brian Stern was slated to decide on Neronha’s stay on Friday, but the Rhode Island process was put on hold after the court decision in Massachusetts.

“The attorney general looks forward to the opportunity to fully argue its appeal before the Superior Court,” Neronha spokesperson Kristy dosReis said in a statement.

While PPL is technically seeking to purchase National Grid’s Rhode Island operations, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities must issue a waiver to allow the deal to move forward — giving the SJC jurisdiction. Healey’s office filed a stay after the Massachusetts DPU approved the waiver.

PPL spokesperson Ryan Hill said he’s confident the SJC will find the DPU made the correct decision, and allow the transaction to move forward. He said company officials will continue to plan for an eventual acquisition in the meantime.

“We will be prepared to close quickly with National Grid at the appropriate time,” Hill said in a statement. “And we’re excited about the opportunity to invest in Rhode Island’s future and to work with the talented team at Narragansett Electric to drive significant value for Rhode Island families, businesses and communities.”

Hill declined to comment on a specific timeline of when the transaction might now be finalized, but he said the company is “working diligently through the challenges” in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and “will close as soon as circumstances permit.”

The next SJC hearing on the matter is scheduled in May, meaning the deal could not be finalized before that unless the timing is moved up.

A spokesperson for National Grid declined to comment on the SJC decision.

The $3.8 billion comprises a purchase price of $5.3 billion, along with $1.5 billion in debt, making it one of the largest business transactions in Rhode Island history. If executed, National Grid’s roughly 780,000 customers would start receiving services and monthly bills from PPL.

The R.I. Division of Public Utilities and Carriers approved the deal last week after nearly a year of deliberations, deciding the transaction wouldn’t result in diminishing services and is in the public’s interest. But Neronha and others have pushed back on the assertion, arguing the companies failed to provide enough evidence to suggest that the deal wouldn’t result in higher costs for worse services.

“Are Rhode Islanders worse off by the transfer of Narragansett Electric to PPL? That’s the bottom [line] question,” said Sarah Rice, deputy director of the attorney general’s public protection bureau, on Wednesday during a Superior Court hearing.