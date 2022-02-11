PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island deaths remained historically high in 2021, but the total declined slightly from 2020, which had been the deadliest year in more than a century.

A Target 12 analysis of annual mortality data dating back to 1905 shows the 11,454 Rhode Island deaths reported in 2021 made it the third deadliest year during that time period.

The 2021 death toll exceeded any year during the Vietnam War or World War II, but it fell short of the 12,161 people who died during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. It also fell below the 12,407 Rhode Islanders who died during the 1918 pandemic when a deadly influenza known as the “Spanish flu” killed more than 2,000 residents.

Looked at on a per-capita basis, Rhode Island in 2021 recorded the second highest death rate since 1968, during the Vietnam War. The death rate in 2021 totaled 10.4 deaths per 1,000 people compared to 11.5 in 2020 and 10.6 in 1968. However, the rate topped 20 deaths per 1,000 people in 1918.

The coronavirus pandemic continued to fuel deaths in 2021, as the R.I. Department of Health reported nearly 1,160 people COVID-19 deaths during the year. That was about a 40% decline from the roughly 1,933 COVID-19 deaths counted in 2020.

“While preliminary data suggest that our overall fatalities for 2021 were lower than our total for 2020, COVID-19 still tragically took the lives of more than 1,000 Rhode Islanders last year,” interim health director Dr. James McDonald told Target 12.

Public health officials are also concerned about the steadily growing number of fatal drug overdoses reported in recent years. At least 396 people died from fatal drug overdoses last year, representing a 3% increase compared to a year earlier. The death toll from drug overdoses — fueled largely by fentanyl, heroin and prescription pills — has grown each year since 2018.

Health officials are hopeful the downward trend between 2021 and 2020 could continue throughout 2022, as the spread of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 continues to prevent fatalities after inoculated people contract the virus. The peak of COVID-19 deaths that followed the recent surge of the omicron variant didn’t reach levels seen in 2020 when vaccines were not widely available.

Currently, more than 90% of the state’s 1.1 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 36% of the population has received booster shots.

“With more access to treatment and booster doses now widely available, we envision these data returning to pre-pandemic levels soon,” McDonald said. “Serious illness from COVID-19 is now largely preventable and treatable.”