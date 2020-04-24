12 Responds: Will nursing homes take the stimulus money from residents?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In this edition of 12 Responds, Tim White answers a viewer’s question about whether nursing homes can count the stimulus check as income, and retain it.
- 12 Responds: Submit a question
Recent episodes of 12 Responds:
- Where can I find a list of cases by nursing home?
- Do I have to quarantine after shopping over the border?
- Stimulus check was sent to wrong account, now what?
- Getting stimulus check for those who don’t file taxes
- Why wasn’t the $600 unemployment bump retroactive?
- Are grocery story workers required to wear a mask?
- Treasurer Magaziner on small businesses hit hard
- Answers on the $600 unemployment bump, DLT wait times, applying in Mass.
- How to ensure you get the 13-week unemployment extension
- Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for
- Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work
- Here’s how your federal coronavirus tax rebate check will work
Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook
