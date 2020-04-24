12 Responds: Will nursing homes take the stimulus money from residents?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In this edition of 12 Responds, Tim White answers a viewer’s question about whether nursing homes can count the stimulus check as income, and retain it.

12 Responds: Submit a question

Recent episodes of 12 Responds:

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465