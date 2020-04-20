12 RESPONDS //
12 Responds: Will I have to repay the stimulus?

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS EPISODE:

  • Does the stimulus have to be repaid?
  • For those on social security, how will they get the money?
  • Is the stimulus taxed?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In this episode of 12 Responds, Target 12 investigator Tim White connects with people via video chat and phone calls to answer their questions sent into “12 Responds” about the stimulus.

