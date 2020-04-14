Breaking News
12 Responds: Why wasn’t the $600 unemployment bump retroactive?

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS EPISODE:

  • Why wasn’t the extra $600 benefit retroactive as promised?
  • My car’s registration is about to expire – what do I do?
  • What if I’m about to run out of sick days?
  • What are options for small businesses?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In this edition of “12 Responds,” Target 12 investigators Tim White and Ted Nesi answer common questions, including many inquiries about the extra $600 unemployment payments.

A number of people report they received the extra money, but it wasn’t retroactive as promised under the law. As explained in the video, a spokesperson said the retro money is coming, they just have to process it “manually,” so it will added to benefits payments in the near future.

