12 Responds: Where can I find a list of cases by nursing home?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Target 12 has compiled a list of COVID-19 cases by nursing homes, including data on number of residents and staff who have tested positive, along with total deaths. The data is listed below (as of Wednesday April, 22).

In the video above, Target 12 Investigators Eli Sherman and Tim White examine the data and discuss the findings.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

