12 Responds: Treasurer Magaziner on small businesses hit hard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State leaders don’t know exactly how many Rhode Islanders have recovered from COVID-19, but the number of people trying to get better at home combined with those who have likely beaten the disease totals about 88% of all cases, a Target 12 analysis of Health Department data shows.

Questions about the recovery rate come up almost daily during Gov. Gina Raimondo’s news briefings, but health officials so far have avoided offering specific numbers. They say that's in part because there’s only a limited number of people who get retested after becoming ill – which would provide a more definitive measure of recovery.