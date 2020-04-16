12 RESPONDS //
12 Responds: Stimulus check was sent to wrong account, now what?

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS EPISODE:

  • What do you do when the IRS sent stimulus money to the wrong bank account?
  • Will I still receive the stimulus money if I owe back taxes?
  • I usually get tax refunds mailed to me, what do I do for the stimulus?
  • I owe back child support, will that impact the stimulus money?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In this edition of “12 Responds,” Target 12 Investigator Tim White answers common questions about the federal stimulus money that people are starting to receive.

Individuals can get up to $1,200 – depending on income – and $500 per dependent child under the age of 17. Many people have written into 12 Responds that the check has gone to the wrong location, or they haven’t received it yet.

The IRS has provided a website to track your payment, and provide information to have the money direct depostited to you if you usually get a refund mailed to you, or don’t file taxes.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

