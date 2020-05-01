12 Responds: Stimulus check was sent to a deceased relative, what do I do?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Many people who died have been sent a stimulus check, and families are left wondering what to do.

In the video above Target 12 Investigator gives guidance to those in that position. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal families who receive stimulus funds for a deceased relative must send the money back. But Mnuchin gave no guidance on how to do that.

For now, the advice is not to spend the money, and wait to see if the IRS comes up with a system to return the check.

