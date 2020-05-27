12 Responds: Some receiving debit cards instead of stimulus checks

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The IRS sent four million people a debit card (though a third party vendor) that many people are mistaking for a scam or junk mail.

In the video above, Tim White explains the cards were sent to people the IRS did not have bank information for when dispersing the stimulus money approved as part of the economic impact payments.

If you threw away the card (or think you did), company hired by the IRS to distribute the debit cards says they can be replaced through this link, or by calling 1-800-240-8100.

