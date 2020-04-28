Breaking News
Baker extends stay-at-home advisory, business closures until May 18
12 Responds: I can’t register my car, what do I do?

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS EPISODE:

  • My car’s registration expired and I can’t get an appoint at the DMV.
  • What about new car purchases?
  • Will my car still be insured if the registration expired?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In this edition of “12 Responds,” Tim White answers questions about motor vehicle registrations, and being unable to make an appointment at the R.I. Dept. of Motor Vehicles.

On Monday (April 28), Gov. Gina Raimondo announced expirations – for registrations, inspections and licenses – are getting a 90-day extension. For people whose registration expires in May, for example, the deadline is being pushed off until August.

Only the main DMV branch in Cranston is open, and that is by appointment only. But a spokesperson said if people have been unable to get an appointment, they can try writing into the DMV using this website.

The governor asked that people try taking care of their business online before attempting to book an appointment.

