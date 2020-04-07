12 Responds: How to ensure you get the 13-week unemployment extension

Questions answered in this episode:

Unemployment benefits have ended – do I refile?

How do I ensure I get the 13-week unemployment extension?

Is the extra $600 unemployment boost taxed?

Is the extra $600 on top of my regular jobless benefits?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the above video, Target 12 reporter Tim White answers another round of questions submitted by viewers to “12 Responds.”

Here are some more key WPRI.com links and other resources to help you:

