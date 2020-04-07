Breaking News
Massachusetts reports 96 more COVID-19 deaths; 1,365 new cases
12 Responds: How to ensure you get the 13-week unemployment extension

Questions answered in this episode:

  • Unemployment benefits have ended – do I refile?
  • How do I ensure I get the 13-week unemployment extension?
  • Is the extra $600 unemployment boost taxed?
  • Is the extra $600 on top of my regular jobless benefits?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the above video, Target 12 reporter Tim White answers another round of questions submitted by viewers to “12 Responds.”

Here are some more key WPRI.com links and other resources to help you:

• Update (April 7): CARES Act unemployment benefits now available

 12 Responds: Submit your questions here  

 Q&A: Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for

 Q&A: Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work

• Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus tax rebate check will work

• Sign Up: R.I. DLT mailing list for updates on emergency COVID-19 unemployment program

• File a Claim: Regular Unemployment | Temporary Disability | Temporary Caregiver

For more information, watch previous Q&As:

