12 Responds: DLT explains new UI website, says it will speed up claims

New website to certify unemployment claims launched.

Where is the retroactive $600 payment?

What’s the next big wave expected to hit DLT?

I can’t get through when instructed to call in, what do I do?

What’s the average wait time to get a UI application approved?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Dept. of Labor and Training tapped web-giant Amazon to launch a new website they say has already dramatically increased their capacity to certify unemployment claims.

The new website, which replaces the long-running “TeleServe” system, was launched on Sunday. An email sent out by the agency caused some confusion, however, including several people who thought it may be a scam.

In the video above, DLT Director Scott Jensen discusses the new website and answers other questions about unemployment claims, including wait times and when the retroactive payments for the extra $600 a week will be showing up in people’s bank accounts. [Note: The interview with Director Jensen was conducted Monday, April 20]

Jensen said the new system was able to certify 75,000 people on Sunday alone.

