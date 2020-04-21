1  of  2
Target 12 on WPRI.com

12 Responds: DLT explains new UI website, says it will speed up claims

Target 12

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS EPISODE:

  • New website to certify unemployment claims launched.
  • Where is the retroactive $600 payment?
  • What’s the next big wave expected to hit DLT?
  • I can’t get through when instructed to call in, what do I do?
  • What’s the average wait time to get a UI application approved?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Dept. of Labor and Training tapped web-giant Amazon to launch a new website they say has already dramatically increased their capacity to certify unemployment claims.

The new website, which replaces the long-running “TeleServe” system, was launched on Sunday. An email sent out by the agency caused some confusion, however, including several people who thought it may be a scam.

In the video above, DLT Director Scott Jensen discusses the new website and answers other questions about unemployment claims, including wait times and when the retroactive payments for the extra $600 a week will be showing up in people’s bank accounts. [Note: The interview with Director Jensen was conducted Monday, April 20]

Jensen said the new system was able to certify 75,000 people on Sunday alone.

• Sign Up: R.I. DLT mailing list for updates on emergency COVID-19 unemployment program

 File a Claim: Regular Unemployment | Temporary Disability | Temporary Caregiver | Independent contractors / gig economy workers

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

