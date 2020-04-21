12 Responds: DLT explains new UI website, says it will speed up claims

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS EPISODE:
- New website to certify unemployment claims launched.
- Where is the retroactive $600 payment?
- What’s the next big wave expected to hit DLT?
- I can’t get through when instructed to call in, what do I do?
- What’s the average wait time to get a UI application approved?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Dept. of Labor and Training tapped web-giant Amazon to launch a new website they say has already dramatically increased their capacity to certify unemployment claims.
The new website, which replaces the long-running “TeleServe” system, was launched on Sunday. An email sent out by the agency caused some confusion, however, including several people who thought it may be a scam.
In the video above, DLT Director Scott Jensen discusses the new website and answers other questions about unemployment claims, including wait times and when the retroactive payments for the extra $600 a week will be showing up in people’s bank accounts. [Note: The interview with Director Jensen was conducted Monday, April 20]
Jensen said the new system was able to certify 75,000 people on Sunday alone.
- Email: To contact DLT – dlt.covid19@dlt.ri.gov (as discussed in the interview with Director Jensen)
- LINK: To the new benefits portal at DLT
• Sign Up: R.I. DLT mailing list for updates on emergency COVID-19 unemployment program
File a Claim: Regular Unemployment | Temporary Disability | Temporary Caregiver | Independent contractors / gig economy workers
