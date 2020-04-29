12 Responds: Can RI first responders get hazard pay?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – On Sunday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced hazard pay for certain employees at congregate care facilities. The new program would provide forgivable loans to certain congregate care homes to give pay raises to low-wage workers; it started taking applications Monday.
In the meantime Congress is debating a broader package that would include those “on the frontlines” of the pandemic battle. In the video above, Target 12 Investigator Tim white takes questions from those who want to know more about the possibility of hazard pay, and gets answers from federal lawmakers who are proposing the bill.
- 12 Responds: Submit a question
Recent episodes of 12 Responds:
- Can I get an antibody test to see if I had COVID-19?
- I can’t register my car, what do I do?
- Important stimulus deadline for people on SSI with kids
- Will nursing homes keep the stimulus money sent to residents?
- Where can I find a list of cases by nursing home?
- Do I have to quarantine after shopping over the border?
- Stimulus check was sent to wrong account, now what?
- Getting stimulus check for those who don’t file taxes
- Why wasn’t the $600 unemployment bump retroactive?
- Are grocery story workers required to wear a mask?
- Treasurer Magaziner on small businesses hit hard
- Answers on the $600 unemployment bump, DLT wait times, applying in Mass.
- How to ensure you get the 13-week unemployment extension
- Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for
- Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work
- Here’s how your federal coronavirus tax rebate check will work
Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates
Coronavirus
News & Info
App
Updates
E-News & Alerts
Updates
CDC
Resources
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- New initiative provides food for local first responders
- Información de coronavirus para el miércoles, 29 de Abril
- Expert: Even if retailers reopen, they’ll struggle to bounce back
- 12 Responds: Can RI first responders get hazard pay?
- Stop the music: 2020 Newport folk, jazz festivals canceled