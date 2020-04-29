1  of  2
12 Responds: Can RI first responders get hazard pay?

Target 12

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – On Sunday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced hazard pay for certain employees at congregate care facilities. The new program would provide forgivable loans to certain congregate care homes to give pay raises to low-wage workers; it started taking applications Monday.

In the meantime Congress is debating a broader package that would include those “on the frontlines” of the pandemic battle. In the video above, Target 12 Investigator Tim white takes questions from those who want to know more about the possibility of hazard pay, and gets answers from federal lawmakers who are proposing the bill.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Live Cams on WPRI.com