12 Responds: Can I go fishing, what about boat launches?
12 Responds: Can I go fishing, what about boat launches?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – With the weather warming, many people have written into “12 Responds” asking about the rules on fishing during the pandemic.

In the video above, Target 12 Investigator Tim White spoke with the Chief Dean Hoxsie of the Environmental Police at RIDEM. Hoxsie said people who live in Rhode Island can fish, while complying with the governor’s order on social distancing. But those who live out of state cannot drive into the state to fish (though they can fish in the waters off of Rhode Island in a boat).

The same holds true for freshwater locations. Though three ponds are closed for now because they are located in state parks: Olney Pond, Mashanticut Lake, and Peck Pond.

Rhode Islanders can use boat launches throughout the state, except at Colt State Park and Fort Adams State Park, where the parks are closed. Out-of-state boaters cannot launch or land their boats in Rhode Island.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

