12 Responds: Are grocery store workers required to wear masks?

Will the governor require essential workers to wear masks?

What happens when you run out of sicks days?

Getting an appointment at the RI DMV

Target 12 Investigator answers more of your commonly asked questions.

Several people have asked if grocery store employees (and other essential workers) are required to wear masks. Gov. Gina Raimondo has issued a directive urging anyone in public to wear at least a clothe covering. But on Friday she said she is considering en executive order that would mandate it for essential workers.

A viewer also wrote in they are having trouble getting an appointment at the R.I. Department of Motor Vehicles, and it appears on the website they are booking a year out.

Spokesperson Paul Grimaldi said it appears that way because they are only booking appointment three days out, in case the pandemic forces them to shutdown entirely. In an email Grimaldi asked people to be patient.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the DMV is limiting the number of reservations available to about 25 percent of the typical pre-pandemic daily customer volume,” Grimaldi wrote. “Reservations for most services are only made available three days in advance. People having difficulty securing a time slot should contact the administrative staff here: http://www.dmv.ri.gov/feedback/ A DMV employee will contact them to help them secure a reservation.”

He also asked that people who can’t make their appointment to “please cancel it online so that we can make it available to someone else.”

• Sign Up: R.I. DLT mailing list for updates on emergency COVID-19 unemployment program

• File a Claim: Regular Unemployment | Temporary Disability | Temporary Caregiver