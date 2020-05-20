10k download state’s ‘Crush COVID RI’ app in first day

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Nearly 10,000 people downloaded the state’s “Crush COVID RI” app in the 24 hours after it was announced by Gov. Gina Raimondo.
“Crush COVID RI” is available to download now for both iOS and Android. Raimondo said on Tuesday the app is a new tool for residents to track their travel histories, while also making it easier for state health officials to analyze how the disease might be spreading after someone tests positive.
Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the R.I. Dept. of Health, said as of late Wednesday morning, 5,327 people had downloaded on an Android device and 4,362 people had installed it on their iPhone (for a total of 9,689 downloads).
Several people wrote into WPRI.com’s “12 Responds” section complaining that they could not download the app, or even find it. The concerns came primarily from Android users.
The Google Play Store will not generally display apps that are not compatible with a device, and Wendelken said some users may be using outdated phones or operating systems that prevent them from downloading the software.
“It seems like the issue is that older androids might not be able to support GPS,” Wendelken said in an email. “If people have devices that can’t support the app, we definitely want to hear about that, so we can make adjustments going forward.”
Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook
Eli Sherman contributed to this report
- 12 Responds: Submit a question
Recent episodes of 12 Responds:
- 12 Responds: What if I can’t go back to work?
- When will the extension for unemployment benefits kick in?
- Outdoor dining coming for restaurants; timeline for hair salons
- Jobless benefits have suddenly stopped, why?
- Can I go fishing, what about boat launches?
- Can RI first responders get hazard pay?
- Can I get an antibody test to see if I had COVID-19?
- I can’t register my car, what do I do?
- Important stimulus deadline for people on SSI with kids
- Will nursing homes keep the stimulus money sent to residents?
- Where can I find a list of cases by nursing home?
- Do I have to quarantine after shopping over the border?
- Stimulus check was sent to wrong account, now what?
- Getting stimulus check for those who don’t file taxes
- Why wasn’t the $600 unemployment bump retroactive?
- Are grocery story workers required to wear a mask?
- Treasurer Magaziner on small businesses hit hard
- Answers on the $600 unemployment bump, DLT wait times, applying in Mass.
- How to ensure you get the 13-week unemployment extension
- Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for
- Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work
- Here’s how your federal coronavirus tax rebate check will work
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Shanghai Disneyland reopens with anti-virus controls
- ‘Knock It Off’ hand sanitizer hitting the shelves
- Potential announcement on outdoor dining at restaurants this week
- AAA opening majority of RI branches; DMV service available by appointment only
- New week brings new challenges for White House
STAY INFORMED | CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
Coronavirus
News & InfoApp
UpdatesE-News & Alerts
UpdatesCDC
Resources