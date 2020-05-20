Breaking News
DA's office IDs women killed in Fall River crash
10k download state’s ‘Crush COVID RI’ app in first day

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Nearly 10,000 people downloaded the state’s “Crush COVID RI” app in the 24 hours after it was announced by Gov. Gina Raimondo.

“Crush COVID RI” is available to download now for both iOS and Android. Raimondo said on Tuesday the app is a new tool for residents to track their travel histories, while also making it easier for state health officials to analyze how the disease might be spreading after someone tests positive.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the R.I. Dept. of Health, said as of late Wednesday morning, 5,327 people had downloaded on an Android device and 4,362 people had installed it on their iPhone (for a total of 9,689 downloads).

Several people wrote into WPRI.com’s “12 Responds” section complaining that they could not download the app, or even find it. The concerns came primarily from Android users.

The Google Play Store will not generally display apps that are not compatible with a device, and Wendelken said some users may be using outdated phones or operating systems that prevent them from downloading the software.

“It seems like the issue is that older androids might not be able to support GPS,” Wendelken said in an email. “If people have devices that can’t support the app, we definitely want to hear about that, so we can make adjustments going forward.”

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Eli Sherman contributed to this report

