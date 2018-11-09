your social mask

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Superintendent: No decision yet on whether Providence students will have to move schools
Video
Top Stories
House approves $1.5T plan to fix crumbling infrastructure
PawSox president on cancelation of MiLB season: ‘Sometimes you get curveballs you aren’t ready for’
Video
Detectives discover $5K+ worth of illegal fireworks during drug bust
Q&A: Commissioner Paré on LEOBOR, defunding police and union’s no-confidence vote
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
12 Responds: How out-of-state residents can get a COVID test in RI
Top Stories
GOP leader says he’s in a legal bind after indicted Mattiello aide’s request
Video
Top Stories
RI still struggling to provide rental assistance to families facing eviction
Video
Accused conman released even after jumping bail again
Video
Police accuse members of amateur Warwick rap group of inciting Providence Place looting
Video
‘The world has changed’: Fane Tower developer seeks postponement
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Dentists taking extra precautions to keep their patients safe throughout pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Do your research before hiring a freelancer, BBB warns
Top Stories
FDA: Recalled salad kits, mixes connected to Cyclospora outbreak
Coronavirus restrictions a challenge for local charter boat company
Video
Return policy adjustments due to COVID-19 vary by store
Video
Unclear if Providence gym will reopen as members’ accounts remain frozen
Video
Sports
High School
College
Hometown Hero
Double OT
NFL Draft
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Tournament
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
PawSox president on cancelation of MiLB season: ‘Sometimes you get curveballs you aren’t ready for’
Video
Top Stories
UMass Dartmouth dropping 8 athletic programs
Red Sox players report to Fenway for COVID-19 testing
Attleboro native Chatfield and his Notre Dame teammate O’Leary win RIGA Four Ball
Video
MiLB cancels 2020 season, abruptly ending PawSox’ time in RI
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/1/2020: PC’s Rev. Shanley; Bryant’s Machtley
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 6/26/2020: RI Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green
Video
Top Stories
Watch: A Target 12 Undercover Investigation
Video
Newsmakers 6/19/2020: State Sen. Harold Metts
Video
Newsmakers 6/12/2020: Highlights from the Markey/Kennedy debate
Video
Newsmakers 6/5/2020: Markey/Kennedy debate preview; RI news roundup
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
New, Innovative Way to Cover Your Face
Video
Top Stories
The Rhode Home: Virtual Blessing of the Fleet
Video
Summertime Trivia!
Video
Kelly’s Super Summer Survival Tips
Video
RHODE EXTRA: Teaching the Importance of Happiness
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Virtual Home Show
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Perspectives on Race
your social mask
New, Innovative Way to Cover Your Face
Video
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Slight Chance Of Shower Thursday: Most Of The Day Looks Warm And Dry.
Video
Raimondo issues new travel restrictions as RI enters Phase 3; 4 more COVID-19 deaths reported
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Teacher’s assistant, camp counselor charged with indecent solicitation of a minor
Video
What’s on and what’s not: 4th of July fireworks displays in our area
Video
Top Prize $1,000 to $50,000
Top Prize $1,000 to $75,000
Draws every 4 minutes
Top Prize $2,500 to $200,000
Top Prize $2,500 to $100,000
Top Prize $2,400 to $120,000
More The Lot Games
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
New disinfectant sprayer helps RI hospitals in battle against COVID-19
Video
Baker unsure when Norwood Hospital will reopen; 28 new deaths reported
Video
Trump says he looks like Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it
Endoscopy unit at Kent Hospital closed after possible COVID-19 exposure
Dentists taking extra precautions to keep their patients safe throughout pandemic
Video
12 Responds: How out-of-state residents can get a COVID test in RI
AAP guidance: Benefits outweigh risks of students returning to school come fall
Video
‘I pray that something changes’: Somerset woman hopes loved ones in nursing homes don’t feel forgotten
Video
Raimondo urges Rhode Islanders to follow rules 4th of July weekend; 6 more deaths reported
Video
PPP extension heads to House; how it could affect small businesses in RI
Video
Popular North Kingstown restaurant shuttered by COVID-19
‘You don’t know who you’re saving’: Woman makes plea to Rhode Islanders after father’s COVID-19-related death
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Youth Sports Sidelined: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Red panda cub born at Buttonwood Park Zoo
Video
Cranston man runs across RI, raises thousands for Nonviolence Institute
20-year-old dog in Tennessee is oldest living golden retriever in history
Video
Saharan dust drifting toward United States
Video
On 43rd birthday, Cranston man to run 80 miles across RI for charity
Video
The search for lord of a ring connected to historic battle
Video
Bryant football player donates stem cells, saves man battling leukemia
Video