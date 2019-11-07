Skip to content
Windwalker
Pilot program brings therapy dogs to RI Family Court
Stories Trending Now
Why a school choice program is being blamed for ‘chaos’ in RI education
Woman demands $1M from EP, ‘Live PD’ after being televised in a towel
Much Cooler, Cloudy this Afternoon
Rhode Island adds $23M to unclaimed property list in 2019
Johnston home burglarized twice in a day; owner shares surveillance video in hopes of catching thieves
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Business of Cannabis
Winter Weather Outlook: How winter forecast is shaping up
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Don't Miss
Pilot program brings therapy dogs to RI Family Court
WATCH: Oscar nominations are out: Here’s who got the nod
Researchers: Some pet products touted as CBD don’t have any
Secrets to a century from a paratrooper who survived yoga
Proposed bill would ban cellphone use for anyone under 21 in Vermont
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day an opportunity to thank our men and women in blue
Are child crusaders, heroes fair game for adult critics?