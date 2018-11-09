Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Lawmakers consider bill requiring health insurance coverage of colorectal cancer screenings
Top Stories
RI couple self-quarantines after honeymoon trip to Italy amid coronavirus concerns
White Claw debuts three new flavors
Judge declares mistrial after juror goes home sick
New poll shows Biden ahead of Sanders in Missouri presidential primary
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Resources
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Business of Cannabis
The Mafia Tapes
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
RI College hired cop facing sexual harassment claim in Central Falls
Video
Top Stories
Why a RI Supreme Court justice has been fighting a $200 ethics fine for over a year
Video
Top Stories
New round of grand jury subpoenas issued in Mattiello audit probe
Judge: RI Hells Angels leader failed to ‘keep the peace,’ ordered held without bail
Video
Child welfare activist, DCYF critic loses battle with cancer
President of RI Hells Angels held without bail pending hearing
Video
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Chest of drawers model recalled for tipover danger
Top Stories
19 RI contractors charged with crimes for shoddy or unfinished work
Video
Top Stories
Children’s water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Recalled ceiling fans may eject blades
Smoothie kits recalled due to potential listeria contamination
Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem
Sports
High School
College
The Masters Report
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
CCRI men’s basketball preparing for nationals
Video
Top Stories
Kevin McNamara joins Morey Hershgordon to talk PC, URI hoops
Video
URI falls to #3 Dayton on Senior Night, 84-57
Video
Streaking Friars win 5th in a row, 80-74 over Xavier
Video
VIDEO NOW: Friars win 80-74 over Xavier
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Special Report: Go Inside FEMA
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 2/28/2020: What you need to know about coronavirus in RI
Video
Top Stories
Target 12: Substitute Shortage
Video
Newsmakers 2/21/2020: Mayor Grebien; political roundtable
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
Surviving a Stroke: Caroline’s Story
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
A Lesson in History with Bob Burke
Video
Top Stories
PVDFest Battle of the Bands!
Video
PPAC: Hello Dolly
Video
In the Kitchen: Lemon Garlic Scallops
Video
Eye on RI: NewportFILM brings back annual friend raiser
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 10
White Claw
White Claw debuts three new flavors
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
RI couple self-quarantines after honeymoon trip to Italy amid coronavirus concerns
Judge declares mistrial after juror goes home sick
Massachusetts reports 2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case
MBTA ‘ramping up’ cleaning efforts to protect against coronavirus
Video
Heroes Ball will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns
Insurers will cover virus tests, but check if costs apply
Coronavirus scare leaves RI Blood Center in urgent need of donors
Sweeping Senate vote sends Trump $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus
Coronavirus Concerns: RI leaders urge schools, groups to postpone or cancel trips abroad
Video
Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
U.S. virus death toll hits 11; feds investigate nursing home
RI secures $500K in funding to combat coronavirus
More Coronavirus
Stories Trending Now
Police ID man hit, killed on I-95 in Providence
Video
Dry Tonight. Light Rain/Snow Showers Friday Evening, Night
Video
RI lawmakers withdraw bill to punish news outlets over reporting
New marijuana rules released as RI gears up for more dispensaries
Coronavirus Concerns: RI leaders urge schools, groups to postpone or cancel trips abroad
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12: The Impact of Opioids
Video
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
White Claw debuts three new flavors
Go Inside FEMA: How a Rhode Island native oversees the nation’s response to disaster
Video
Pop star Katy Perry reveals a happy secret — she’s pregnant
Making your own hand sanitizer: ‘Just don’t,’ experts say
Video
Trebek: Difficult times in year since cancer diagnosis
Video
RI leap year babies stay forever young
Video
Once upon a time, two young authors loved dogs
Video