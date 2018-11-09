Skip to content
Top Stories
Police: Suspects stole nearly $10K worth of merchandise from Seekonk store
Top Stories
Postmaster general testifies in front of Senate
Video
RI doctors, Coventry business create strapless masks
Video
BBB warns consumers of popular diet app Noom after thousands of complaints filed
Baby raccoon rescued from Warwick storm drain
Gallery
Top Stories
Fane Tower in a ‘state of limbo’
Video
Top Stories
Here’s why you may be charged for an asymptomatic COVID-19 test
Video
Local parents divided over in-person learning, WPRI 12 survey finds
Video
Trial set in case against former Mattiello adviser
Virus rates in Providence, Central Falls still above threshold to reopen schools
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO NOW: Rosie Langello gives update from Patriots training camp
Video
Top Stories
Countdown to Indy: Breaking down the field, Helio in the hot seat
Video
Race fan hasn’t missed an Indy 500 in 54 years – until now
Video
Matt Phipps joins Yianni Kourakis to break down the Celtics in the playoffs
Video
Chiefs ban headdresses, American Indian-themed face paint from stadium
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/30/2020: Gov. Gina Raimondo
Video
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who killed Christian Huertas Hernandez?
Video
Newsmakers 7/24/2020: Common Cause RI; Mayor Elorza
Video
Wa
S&P 500 ticks up as record-busting, wishy-washy week closes
Stories Trending Now
Prov. superintendent to teachers: ‘Above and beyond’ will be the norm
Providence man, 29, killed in shooting; 5th homicide in 2 weeks
Video
Pleasant Evening. Few Showers This Weekend, But Mainly Warm And Dry.
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
RI reports 130 new COVID-19 cases as daily tests top 7,200
Video
Top Prize $1,000 to $50,000
Top Prize $1,000 to $75,000
Draws every 4 minutes
Top Prize $2,500 to $200,000
Top Prize $2,500 to $100,000
Top Prize $2,400 to $120,000
More The Lot Games
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
RI doctors, Coventry business create strapless masks
Video
Prov. superintendent to teachers: ‘Above and beyond’ will be the norm
Study: Children infected with COVID-19 had high levels of virus in airways
Video
RI reports 130 new COVID-19 cases as daily tests top 7,200
Video
Allie’s Donuts temporarily closed for staff-wide COVID-19 testing
Video
Almost all social gatherings now banned on Oahu
Video
RIC: Henry Barnard School will not reopen in fall 2021
Video
Organization passes out 16K backpacks full of school supplies to RI students
Video
EMA leading effort to ensure all RI school districts have enough PPE
Video
Here’s why you may be charged for an asymptomatic COVID-19 test
Video
Preventing ‘maskne,’ extra blemishes around nose and chin area from wearing a mask
Massachusetts to offer rapid mobile testing units to schools
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Youth Sports Sidelined: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
BBB warns consumers of popular diet app Noom after thousands of complaints filed
Baby raccoon rescued from Warwick storm drain
Gallery
Preventing ‘maskne,’ extra blemishes around nose and chin area from wearing a mask
Mysterious giant safe appears in farmer’s field in upstate NY
Controversial animal park once owned by ‘Tiger King’ closes after owner’s license suspended
Video
‘The calamari comeback state’: Rhode Island wins DNC roll call with tasty appetizer
Video
Snowing cocoa? Chocolate factory glitch dusts Swiss town