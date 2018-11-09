Vanity Fair

Skip to content
‘Virtual learning academy’ to be part of Providence schools reopening plan
Banksy’s last COVID-19 tags scrubbed from London Tube train
Tracking the Tropics: Differences in development basins around the world
Only one Dem seeking Kennedy seat won’t release tax returns
Floyd family sues Minneapolis officers charged in his death
Inside the Mafia
RI’s average new COVID-19 patient is 38 years old, a record low
Raimondo adviser resigns after DUI arrest in Narragansett
RI pushes back on NYT claiming state is ‘far below’ recommended testing levels
RI voters unlikely to get mail ballot applications again for September primary
Man sent 2 toll violations from New Jersey, but says he hasn’t left Rhode Island
COVID-19 made it easier to vote by mail, but is fraud easier too?
‘We’re fighting for her’: RI woman claims nursing home won’t let her speak to, see her mom
Strollers, bassinets recalled due to fall, entrapment hazards
Con artists target families struggling through pandemic with new phishing scheme
Hardware stores struggle to keep certain items in stock
New check fraud scheme makes victims think they’ve won big
Doctor: Leaving your child in a hot car can have deadly consequences
Bill Belichick spotted shooting Subway commercial
La Salle’s Nick Lombardo ready to make football jump to Naval Academy
Patriots hope to reduce number of fans attending home games
Arizona Cardinals owner treated for COVID-19 at Newport Hospital
Andrew O’Leary sets course record at Pawtucket CC in first day of R.I. Amateur qualifying
Your News in 60 Seconds: July 15
Newsmakers 7/10/2020: Dr. Ashish Jha; RIPEC’s Michael DiBiase
Newsmakers 7/1/2020: PC’s Rev. Shanley; Bryant’s Machtley
Newsmakers 6/26/2020: RI Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green
Watch: A Target 12 Undercover Investigation
Newsmakers 6/19/2020: State Sen. Harold Metts
Celebrating 30 years of “Paul & Al” on 94HJY!
Walt Disney World Welcomes Back Guests
Summer reads for July
Summer fun in your own backyard!
Quick Bites: Harbor Lights
‘Vanity Fair’ cover shot by Black photographer for 1st time
Watch Live: Raimondo holds COVID-19 briefing; RI reports 52 new cases, 2 more deaths
COVID-19 TRACKING: Maps, Charts & Interactive Data
Providence murder suspect turns himself in; teen girl still missing
Quieter, Cooler Through Thursday
RI exceeds 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in a month; 1 more death
‘Virtual learning academy’ to be part of Providence schools reopening plan
Watch Live: Raimondo holds COVID-19 briefing; RI reports 52 new cases, 2 more deaths
‘We’re fighting for her’: RI woman claims nursing home won’t let her speak to, see her mom
Here’s the timeline for RI schools to submit reopening plans
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Twin River, dealers at odds over policy to limit sick calls amid pandemic
RI’s average new COVID-19 patient is 38 years old, a record low
RI exceeds 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in a month; 1 more death
Massachusetts doctors fear 2nd surge of COVID-19
Arizona Cardinals owner treated for COVID-19 at Newport Hospital
Staggering of in-person classes, washable masks part of Cranston’s potential back-to-school plan
Economist: It will take RI up to five years to recover from COVID-19 crisis
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Youth Sports Sidelined: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
Comet NEOWISE in the evening sky this month
Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats
COVID-19 survivor celebrates 100th birthday
The ‘fabric’ of his community on wheels
Dream job: Company offering $1,000 to play Animal Crossing
Four great white sharks detected off Block Island coast
EPA approves 2 Lysol products as first disinfectants that kill COVID-19