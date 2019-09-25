Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Street Stories
It’s Good News
Don’t Miss
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Study: Democrats, Republicans have spent millions on impeachment ads
Top Stories
Freed Turkish prisoner, North Carolina Pastor leads prayer in Senate
Local financial planners want to give you free advice
Reward offered for Alabama toddler kidnapped from party
Gronk on possible NFL return: ‘It’s a no’
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Tracking the Tropics
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
Pinpoint Weather Network
Weather Week: Summer Threats
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
An American Debate
A Burning Controversy
Cold Case Cards: All In
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Susan Campbell
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Subpoena issued over Cranston chiropractor who got millions from taxpayers
Top Stories
Biker gang turf battles fuel rising violence in RI
Top Stories
I-195 Commission says it won’t extend Fane tower deadline again
How a one-day political career led to a $44,000 fine in RI
Providence school employees missed 920 school days due to DCYF investigations
Former bartender: Nara Lounge should stay closed
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Job Finder
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Local financial planners want to give you free advice
Top Stories
Police: East Providence man scammed group out of $58K for fake trip
Top Stories
Airline agrees to reimburse expenses after missed cruise – but they didn’t have to
Folding knives recalled due to injury risk
If your kids want to go to college, it’s time to have the ‘other talk’
Big Brothers Big Sisters blames for-profit recycling for drop in clothes donations
Sports
High School
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Patriots: New England Nation
Hometown Hero
Double OT
Red Sox
PawSox
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
The Big Game
Top Stories
Gronk on possible NFL return: ‘It’s a no’
Top Stories
Classical, La Salle tie 3-3 in boys soccer; NK over Moses Brown in field hockey, 1-0
Hometown Hero: Brett Berard
Pastrnak scores 4 goals to carry Bruins past Ducks 4-2
Report: Patriots to re-sign TE Ben Watson
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
PawSox Weekend
12 on 12
Top Stories
Executive Suite 10/14/2019: Grey Sail Brewing
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Greg Mortin?
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/9/2019: IGT vs. Twin River
Target 12: Biker Battles
Newsmakers 10/4/2019: RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki; political roundtable
Executive Suite 10/3/2019: iXblue; Wear Your Music
The Rhode Show
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Art Providence Show returns
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Jambalaya Pasta
What to consider when choosing a Medicare plan
Bishop Hendricken celebrates its 60th anniversary!
New center offers world-class breast care
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Back to School
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Cold Case Cards
Small But Strong
Nesi’s Notes
Black History Month
Womens History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Typhoon
More victims, more damage found in Japan typhoon aftermath
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
12 on 12 Digital Original: A Burning Controversy
12 on 12 Digital Original: Cold Case Cards – All In
More 12 on 12 XFlags
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning a few moves
First Hispanic speaker of the Colorado House passes away
Tampa stakes claims to Cuban sandwich
More Hispanic Heritage Month
Don't Miss
Utah firefighters calm frightened girl after crash by letting her paint their nails
Hawaii family grows the world’s heaviest avocado
Pineapple or pine cone? A look at the Federal Hill arch debate
Small But Strong: Building strength, one horseback ride at a time
Attention muggles: Quidditch championships coming to Warwick
Truck ends up in roof of a Wisconsin home
‘Fortnite’ goes dark: Map blows up, leaving players staring at black hole