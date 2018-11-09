Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4
Live
Top Stories
Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule ‘came alive’ on descent
RI Family Court launching night court pilot program to address backlog in cases
Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price
Following 18-month investigation, Senate passes bill protecting Olympic athletes from abuse
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: Perspectives on Race
Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Destination New England
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
General Assembly staffers to work from home after ‘small’ COVID-19 outbreak
Top Stories
COVID-19 not enough to delay multimillion-dollar RI estate case
Video
Top Stories
Here’s why RI’s COVID test positivity rate might be different depending where you look
‘I don’t understand the selfishness’: Raimondo frustrated with those ignoring mask mandates
Video
RI mistakenly sent 176 tax refunds signed by ‘Mickey Mouse’ and ‘Walt Disney’
Ethics Commission unlikely to appeal overturned $200 violation against Supreme Court justice
12 For Action
Consumer Guide
Recalls And Warnings
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Contact Call 12 For Action
Volunteer with Call 12 for Action
Top Stories
Gas boilers recalled after person dies from carbon monoxide poisoning
Video
Top Stories
Despite late start, ice cream trucks quickly catching up on sales
Video
Top Stories
Local businesses seeing uptick in calls for air conditioner repairs during heat wave
Video
Son of social media fraud victim hopes to stop others from losing money
Video
After months at home, RI couple was eager but apprehensive to resume bowling routine
Video
High demand, low interest rates driving housing market boom, RI Realtors Association says
Video
Sports
High School
College
Hometown Hero
Double OT
NFL Draft
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Red Sox
PawSox
Providence Bruins
The Big Tournament
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Olympics difficult to hold without a vaccine; athletes get financial boost as training continues
Video
Top Stories
Matt Phipps joins the Sports Wrap to talk Celtics
Video
Former NHLer Dave Capuano joins the Sports Wrap to talk Bruins
Video
7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off
Video
VIDEO NOW: Devin McCourty discusses social justice and the opt-out protocol in press conference
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 7/30/2020: Gov. Gina Raimondo
Video
Top Stories
The Cold Case Cards: Who killed Christian Huertas Hernandez?
Video
Newsmakers 7/24/2020: Common Cause RI; Mayor Elorza
Video
Newsmakers 7/17/2020: NEARI’s Robert Walsh; 4th District candidate Ihssane Leckey
Video
Newsmakers 7/10/2020: Dr. Ashish Jha; RIPEC’s Michael DiBiase
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
“Reading with Robin” Through August
Video
Top Stories
Providing high-speed, low-cost internet to the community
Video
East Commerce Solutions Annual Golf Classic returns for a 7th year
Video
In the Kitchen: Caesar Salad with a Twist
Video
Share your summer photos with us!
Video
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
Who To Know
Virtual Home Show
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Tropical Storm Isaias
Photos: Tropical Storm Isaias downs trees, wires across the region
Gallery
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Top Prize $1,000 to $50,000
Top Prize $1,000 to $75,000
Draws every 4 minutes
Top Prize $2,500 to $200,000
Top Prize $2,500 to $100,000
Top Prize $2,400 to $120,000
More The Lot Games
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, RI no longer exempt from Baker’s travel order
Video
‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases
RI added to CT, NY, NJ travel advisory list; 123 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported
Video
New relief grant applications for RI small businesses now available online
Video
Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments
Video
General Assembly staffers to work from home after ‘small’ COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 testing site for Pawtucket, Central Falls being moved down Dexter Street
Here’s why RI’s COVID test positivity rate might be different depending where you look
Sewage testing could help RI pinpoint future spikes in COVID-19
Video
7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off
Video
RI reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 184 new cases since Friday
Video
Pulse of Providence: Angélica Infante-Green (Episode 2)
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Youth Sports Sidelined: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
#FindMyRI: Unique RI Stories
#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places
Video
#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
Video
#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
Video
#FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
Video
FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
Video
#FindMyRI: The Snowbird
Video
FindMyRI: Shayna’s Place
Video
Find My RI: Backyard lighthouse shining bright in West Warwick
Video
FindMyRI: Burrillville Rocks
More FindMyRI
Don't Miss
Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price
Chipotle launches clothing line dyed using leftover avocado pits
Mom creates signs of peace for turbulent times
Video
Local historian remembers poignant meeting with late Rep. John Lewis
Video
Well, shucks! Boy, 11, finds massive quahog
Don’t open unexpected seed packages from China, warn RI, Mass. officials
Video
Lost toy dog returns home with help of Cincinnati airport